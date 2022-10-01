Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Studio Into a Haunted Magical Library

There is definitely Harry Potter vibe going on here.

Having a theme in mind - or your favorite movie - while renovating and redecorating your home can help bring a vision to life. And since Halloween is approaching, why not dress up appropriately? Harry Potter-everything always works, as you can do so much with that theme, like floating lanterns.

You could also turn a room in your home into something Harry Potter, such as TikToker Rachelle (@poseandpostak) did with her studio.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Definitely magical! Especially that emerald green. Just a few things are needed to give your home - or a room in your home - a Harry Potter-inspired haunted library vibe. First things first, painting the wall in a rich green, such as emerald is a must. You will also need some old books that you can tear apart and burn the corners of the pages to give them a used, vintage look. The other remaining pages in the books - you will probably never read anyways - can be folded and taped to make it seem like they're moving. Other earthy tones and materials are also necessary, like moss to enhance the witchy vibe. A green antique rug, which can be found at Goodwill or flea markets is also a must because it gives the room its finishing touch. And last but not least, you would need some animal skulls to decorate the wall, candles, and black candle holders, as well as dark-stained furniture to create a contrast with the green. If you want to make it even creepier, you can put a stuffed owl on a shelf and a fake human skull. 

This Harry Potter makeover turned out great!

plant cuttings
Article

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating a String Of Pearls

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

This Is Your Sign to Change Your Cabinet Hardware

dripping paint on wall
Article

Woman Boldly Uses Sharpie To Draw Intricate Accent Wall

shutterstock_1513874924
Article

Run, Don't Walk, To Make This Creepy Wall Décor For Halloween

glass terrariums
Article

This Tiny Bottle Garden Is The Cutest Thing

halloween gauze
Article

If You’re Getting Married Soon, Stock Up on This Halloween Gauze

wallpaper
Article

This Simple Flower Transformed Little Girl’s Room

plastic bugs
Article

These DIY Dollar Store Entomology Cloches Are The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

pool noodles
Article

This Hack Will Help Your Boots Stay in Shape

pole hook
Article

This Amazon Long Pole Hook Can Solve a Lot Of Your Organization Problems

lofted bed
Article

Girl’s Boyfriend Designs Loft Bed From Scratch for NYC Studio Apt

world market
Article

We Can All Probably Relate to This Woman’s Experience In World Market

corn on the cob furniture
Article

This Woman's Corn on the Cob Bed Side Tables Are Everything

housewarming
Article

Woman’s Idea for a Perfect, Clutter-Free Housewarming Gift Is Genius

broken tile
Article

Man Transforms Crack In Floor Tile Into Art

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.