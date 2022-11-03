Ontario Woman Transforms Haunted Funeral Home Into House of Her Dreams

We know by now that houses come in all shapes and sizes and that it isn’t necessarily what is inside or outside them that turns them into homes. It is the people who live within them, love, and enjoy them that truly make them special and unique.

But still, we think we might have to draw the line when it comes to transforming a funeral home into, well, an actual home, the way one Ontario woman recently did!

Recently, per CTVNewsToronto, a small family in Canada managed to snag a twelve thousand square foot home for cheap, but that wasn’t the only price that they paid. The fact is that the ‘haunted’ Victorian home, built all the way back in 1818, had spent nearly a century as the funeral parlor for the local community.

You can say that is a lot of history…

Heather Blumburg, the new owner, saw quite the opportunity when the property went up on the market and she and her family immediately traded in their old home for the ‘new’ one. So it was a literal upgrade (downgrade?) from a nice, quiet, and ‘normal’ city home to a thirty-eight-room mansion.

And while the home is, quite admittedly, stunning there have also been some… eerie discoveries, per the Blumbergs. One terrifying find - a body box, as well as all the odd guests that they now have to share the home with. Outside of that, they renovations they have already done have really made the place a wonder to behold, and the idea that they are only halfway through fixing up the old place is mind-boggling when you think about how far they’ve come already!



So we will certainly be following up on this story in the future, especially if we happen to come across a room-to-room tour!



