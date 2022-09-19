This Haunted House Competition Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Tradition

Halloween is the time for many scary things, with haunted houses being one of them!



We have many fond memories of walking past that one house on the block that went all out when it came to ‘haunting’ their building. From putting up lights to busting out the perfectly carved pumpkins, even adding spiderwebs or other spooky decorations, this is THE time to show off your creepy creativity.

And what better way to show off than to host a haunted house competition in miniature? That is exactly what one family did, and one TikTok creator shows off everything they put together, which (bonus) all came from her local Dollar Store and looks absolutely amazing! We suggest combining this with something like this Halloween advent event to really bring the whole family together!

So Sherry Kelly from TikTok loves Halloween, but better yet, she loves sharing Halloween with her entire family. And she decided that Christmas shouldn’t get all the love, but gingerbread houses are all too ‘happy and cheerful’, so why not try something similar, but with a spooky twist?





Thus the idea of a haunted house competition was born! Crafts, including miniature doll houses and some display trays, were all gathered from her local Dollar Store. There are also mini pumpkins, spiderwebs, and all the things that anyone would ever need to truly decorate a mini spook-house (not to mention paint and glitter, though Sherry already had those on hand!)



And the results are too cool! We can see the different aesthetic of each member of the family, and the sheer creativity here is awesome. And honestly, it is a great way to get your kids, even littles, involved! Combine this with a cool Halloween advent calendar type thing, and you have your entire holiday planned out!