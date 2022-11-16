Woman’s Succulent Grows in the Shape of a Heart and It Looks Lovely

I might not know plants as well as pets but I know that cacti and succulents last quite a while with little to no effort. Perfect for people like me, who don't have a green thumb.

TikToker Phoebe (@phoebe.k.nails) must be doing something extraordinary with her succulent, as it is growing into a love heart.

Wow! I don't think I've seen anything like this before.

Mother Nature works in mysterious ways. Or maybe Phoebe just knew what to do when it comes to watering succulents the right way. She probably gave her succulent a lot of love and care and talked to her a lot. Plants can feel love and care just like pets do.

Now Phoebe wants to know if this means that the flowers of her succulent will bloom into love hearts as well.

PlantTok certainly has some answers. Apparently, this is a death bloom, which happens from the middle of the plant. Phoebe also did some research regarding her succulent and why its flower is growing strangely.

One TikToker replied to Phoebe's concern if her succulent is fine with this comment,

"It is! It's actually telling you it's fantastic! Echeverias bloom in spring when they're very well taken care of."

Aw! Love is in the air. By the way, Echeverias are the kind of succulent Phoebe has, and apparently, they'll let you know if you're doing a good job taking care of them or not.

