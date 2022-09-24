Skip to main content

Helium-Free Balloons Are a Great Solution For Any Party

Save money and still look stylish!

Who doesn't like a great party? But party planning can be costly and time-consuming, and sometimes there isn't enough time to even get a party planner to get all the necessary party supplies, like a cool party cake or helium balloons. 

Although helium balloons are a lot of fun, especially inhaling the helium to sound like a cartoon character, helium tanks can be a bit pricey. You don't really need them anyways to decorate a party, as TikToker @mrs.craftsalot shows us in the video, there is a simpler and cheaper hack. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Looks like the real thing! All that was used is; clear tape, different color balloons, clear mono cord, as well as standard curling ribbon, and a machine to blow up the balloons unless you feel up for the challenge and have enough breath to blow up each balloon individually. But those machines don't cost much and can even be used to blow up pool floaties. After blowing up the balloons, you just need to secure them with the ribbon, put some clear tape on the back of the balloon with the mono cord, add some tape to your living room ceiling, and secure the balloons to the ceiling. The final product should give the illusion of helium balloons floating in the room. You might need some strong tape or more of it, and there might be a chance the balloons will loosen after a while. However, for the most part, they should be hanging tight.

This is definitely a genius hack on a budget. 

