You Can Turn a Sheet of Paper Towels Into a Pocket for Fresh Herbs

Another day, another great find on social media. It seems like we’re always learning something new every day, which of course is a good thing. Whether, we’re learning from a book, a friend or via a social media content creator, we’re finding out new bits of information and we love it.

Today’s learning lesson comes from Miami TikTok content creator @tastegreatfoodie and it’s extremely beneficial. She shows us how to convert a single paper towel into a pocket for fresh herbs and we’re shook that paper towels could even do this!

How cool is this easy tip? All you need to do is grab a single paper towel and begin to separate it just as she does in the video. Next, you’ll simply add fresh herbs into the newly formed pocket, fold it and place it in either an airtight container or Ziplock bag and place it in the refrigerator.

This simple hack allows your herbs to remain fresh for a longer period of time because this DIY pocket hugs the herbs all around while not allowing any moisture to seep in and spoil them.

What a great and effective hack!

