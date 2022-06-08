Skip to main content

Here’s What to Do With the ‘Stems’ of Kid’s Bunch O Balloons This Summer

What a cool idea!

As we’re forced to welcome in the brutal hot weather from the upcoming summer season, we’re preparing for multiple ways to keep cool. Water parks, tubing on the river and swimming in the pool are undoubtedly excellent options for the entire family to keep cool but if you don’t have access to either of them, an option just as great as the aforementioned choices are Bunch O Balloons! Not only are these water balloons fun for the whole family, but there’s actually a surprisingly beneficial way in which you can reuse the balloon stems!

WATCH THE VIDEO

How cool is this unexpected hack? We’re able to have fun with the family but also use the stems to responsibly water our garden at the same time! Rather than removing the stems from the water hose, keep them attached and easily water all of your plants. It’s practically like having a handheld sprinkler. Genius. Some TikTok users took to the comments to share how beneficial this hack is. “I’ve been doing this, works so nicely,” TikTok user @type1mama3 wrote. “That’s so smart!!” another TikTok user @insaneinthedrmembrane commented. “That [hack] is actually useful,” @knoxvisualz wrote.

It’s already feeling like summer here in the south, so if you’re looking for the perfect solution to keep you, your family, and your plants cool, Bunch O Balloons are perfect! 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Glow in the Dark Rocks
Article

Kid-Friendly DIY Glow In the Dark Vase Is Perfect for Littles Who Are Scared of the Dark

54 minutes ago
Little girl sitting on books
Article

Mom Makes Out of This World Reading Nook for Kids

3 hours ago
Wisteria flowers
Article

Woman ‘Bottles’ Her Favorite Smelling Flowers With Old Perfumery Method

4 hours ago
Little girl with mosquitoes
Article

Woman Says This Salve Is Alll You Need to Keep Mosquitos Away

5 hours ago
Candles
Article

Here Are 3 Tricks For Getting a Better Smelling House

23 hours ago
Fly on the window
Article

Woman Shows Us How She Easily Catches Flies With This Affordable Fly Trap

Jun 7, 2022
Yard lights
Article

Watch How This Woman Transforms These Colorful $1.25 Dollar Tree Jars Into Garden Lights

Jun 7, 2022
Shur-Line 1500C Handi Painter
Article

Woman Shares Best Staining Tool For Messy DIYers and We’re Obsessed!

Jun 7, 2022
Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

Jun 7, 2022
Broken plant pot
Article

Upcycle Your Broken Planter Pot With This Super Cute Hack

Jun 7, 2022
Wood sculptures
Article

Woman Creates $60 Crate & Barrel Sculptures For Only $6

Jun 6, 2022
Flowers
Article

Woman Turns Flower Stem Into Gorgeous Bangle

Jun 6, 2022
Disney World
Article

Parents Build Replica of Disney World Castle In Their Backyard

Jun 6, 2022
Garden picks
Article

Woman Explains Why You Should Be Spending Your EBT Money On Plants

Jun 6, 2022
Fresh corn
Article

Don’t Throw Away That Corn Silk From Freshly Shucked Corn

Jun 6, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.