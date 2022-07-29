Skip to main content

Husband Makes Perfect Cubby For Boxed Wine In the Fridge

Not all heroes wear capes…

You know what’s better than wine? Not much according to some people who look forward to that chilled glass of wine after a long, hard-working Friday. For some people, getting dressed up and heading to your favorite patio restaurant with a group of friends is the perfect way to enjoy their favorite wine. However, for others, staying at home and relaxing inside is all they need to enjoy a few sips and what makes that even better, is when you have a spouse that puts in a some effort to make sure you can easily do just that.

Case in point: TikTok content creator @betteens, whose husband put a in little “elbow grease” to ensure his wife can easily enjoy her wine by making a little alteration in their refrigerator. Honestly, he really poured his heart out with this hack to make his wife happy (pun absolutely intended).

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, her husband simply pulls the Boat Box wine up to the front of the refrigerator side shelf and uses a permanent marker to mark the spout location on the shelf. Next, he uses his drill tool to make a hole on shelf that could easily fit the boxed wine’s spout so now, she no longer has to take the boxed wine out of the refrigerator and can easily pour a glass using this simple hack.

Talk about impressive! Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts on this creative little hack. “Man just turned the whole fridge into an adult juice box,” one TikTok user wrote. “But does he have an older brother?” another TikTok user hilariously asked. “He’s a keeper,” one user wrote.

Well, judging by how well-received this hack is across TikTok, we have a feeling more people will be enjoying their happy hour at home.

