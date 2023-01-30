Woman Redoes Closet Door to Give the Illusion That It’s Hidden

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This woman is a genius! She turned her closet door into an illusion that makes it look like you’re walking into a wall when you open it. It’s so cool and simple, but there are so many ways to take this idea and make it your own. So let's talk about how we can do this ourselves.

A jib door is a great way to keep your space looking sleek and organized. It's also a great way to hide clutter or make your room look bigger! Folks loved this idea.

"I'm obsessed! I had no idea I needed to figure out a way to do this until seeing this." @River

"Interested in seeing more of this project. Good luck, looks good so far." @CharylLDavis

Installing one is easy: follow these instructions, and you'll have an awesome-looking door in no time.

Remove the trim with a small pry bar and hammer. Cut the top and bottom parts of your baseboard so they fit perfectly into place in front of where your closet door would normally be located. Attach them with wood glue and let them dry overnight before painting them. Make sure to sand down the casing before painting it. Prime the baseboards, frame, and door. Then, paint!

If you have an old door that needs updating, this is a great way to do it! And if your budget is tight, don't worry--you don't need expensive tools or supplies to get started. Just grab some scrap wood from your garage and get creative with what you have. We think this project turned out well because it uses all those little scraps lying around in every household--and who doesn't love an organized closet?

