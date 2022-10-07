Texas Woman's Kitchen Features A Hidden Dog Eating Station and TikTok is Shook!

Everyone in a household has that one spot in their home that’s their favorite area. For some folks, their favorite space may be a quiet nook in their bedroom or they may enjoy lounging out on the couch in the living room watching their favorite TV show. Naturally if us humans have out favorite spots in our home, it’s only right to assume our pets do, too.

And judging by this beautiful kitchen belonging to Joy Green of TikTok account @joyfullygreen, it’s clear that this has a strong chance of being her dog, Ollie’s, favorite place in their household. Check out the amazing kitchen featuring a hidden dog eating station below!

If her neutral-colored kitchen wasn’t already gorgeous enough, her primarily gold and white kitchen features a perfectly hidden dog station at the end of the counter where her dog can easily walk up and drink and eat without having to bend too far to the ground to do so. We love how the dog’s station also features gold water pot fillers that not only match the kitchen perfectly but also makes it extremely easy to refill Ollie’s water bowl when needed; also the marble design surrounding the built in station is a nice touch as well.

We’re not the only ones in awe over these special added feature to her kitchen, so are her followers and viewers in the comment section and we get it — It’s absolutely perfect!