This Woman Has The Coolest Unexpected Feature In Her Kitchen

There are many things we seek when looking for the perfect place. For some of us, we want the right amount of space, a luxurious bathroom, a big backyard for the dogs or maybe you don’t care about the aforementioned fears and only want a decked out, nice-sized kitchen.

If you’re in the latter category, we totally get it. There’s something about having a nice-sized kitchen, that not only meets your design aesthetic, but also has a walk-in pantry that allows you to live your best well-organized and fully-stocked life. For many of us, that’s all we need, or so we thought. After seeing this upgraded kitchen courtesy of TikTok account @finishedbasementnj, we’re completely infatuated with this woman’s unique kitchen layout!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, what appeared to be two large cabinet doors, is actually doors that lead to a hidden pantry! Not only only does it lead into a walk-in pantry, but it’s fully-stocked with a blender, toaster over, pantry shelves on the cabinet doors, nice-sized counter space to do additional prepping and it even has a window. What’s even better, is this hidden pantry makes it easier to have more free counter space in the actual kitchen area, which is great for those who prefer a minimally-styled and organized kitchen.

Surprisingly, the comment section is mixed with many people writing that the hidden pantry in’t practical, however, we’re in love with this kitchen layout! Would you like this hidden feature in your home?