Skip to main content

This Woman Has The Coolest Unexpected Feature In Her Kitchen

She can do so much with this!

There are many things we seek when looking for the perfect place. For some of us, we want the right amount of space, a luxurious bathroom, a big backyard for the dogs or maybe you don’t care about the aforementioned fears and only want a decked out, nice-sized kitchen.

If you’re in the latter category, we totally get it. There’s something about having a nice-sized kitchen, that not only meets your design aesthetic, but also has a walk-in pantry that allows you to live your best well-organized and fully-stocked life. For many of us, that’s all we need, or so we thought. After seeing this upgraded kitchen courtesy of TikTok account @finishedbasementnj, we’re completely infatuated with this woman’s unique kitchen layout!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, what appeared to be two large cabinet doors, is actually doors that lead to a hidden pantry! Not only only does it lead into a walk-in pantry, but it’s fully-stocked with a blender, toaster over, pantry shelves on the cabinet doors, nice-sized counter space to do additional prepping and it even has a window. What’s even better, is this hidden pantry makes it easier to have more free counter space in the actual kitchen area, which is great for those who prefer a minimally-styled and organized kitchen.

Surprisingly, the comment section is mixed with many people writing that the hidden pantry in’t practical, however, we’re in love with this kitchen layout! Would you like this hidden feature in your home?

Kitchen stove
Article

Professional Cleaner Shows Us How To Easily Clean Our Stove's Grease Filter

4 hours ago
Drinking straws
Article

Sewing Aficionado Shows Us a Clever Way To Use a Plastic Straw For Sewing Projects and It's Genius!

7 hours ago
Diamond cabin
Article

Woman Gives Us a Tour Of Her Dreamy Diamond Cabin and It's Perfect

8 hours ago
Black plant wall
Article

The Before and After of This Plant Wall Shows What a Huge Difference a Subtle Change Makes

9 hours ago
Lemons and Cleaner
Article

Zero-Waste Pro Shows Us How to Create All-Purpose Cleaner Using Citrus Peels

10 hours ago
Aloe vera plant
Article

It's Time to Cut Your Aloe Vera Plant and Use It On Your Face

11 hours ago
old teapot
Article

Woman Upcycles Teapot Into Cutest Piece of Home Decor

14 hours ago
watering plants
Article

Farmer Dispells Popular Myth Around Watering Plants

Jul 4, 2022
uncut gemstone
Article

Man Finds the Coolest Looking Crystal

Jul 4, 2022
super clean toilet
Article

Check Out This Woman’s Secret To An Incredible Smelling Bathroom

Jul 4, 2022
woman in front of fireplace
Article

This Fireplace Is Covered In Skulls and TBH It Looks Creepy Cool

Jul 4, 2022
assorted succulents
Article

This Succulent Roof Is the Coolest Looking Thing

Jul 3, 2022
jewelry box
Article

Watch This Jewelry Box Get a Total Facelift

Jul 3, 2022
shutterstock_1522529402
Article

DIY Target Planter Hack Will Save You Money on 'Useless' Dirt

Jul 3, 2022
messy desk
Article

DIY Dollar Store Desk Organizer Is the Perfect Way to Keep Office Supplies Accessible

Jul 3, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.