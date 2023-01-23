Woman Discovers Previous Home Owner Custom Built Hidden Storage In Kitchen

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

A woman who bought a house discovered the previous owners had built hidden storage in the kitchen. She was so surprised by this discovery that she shared it with her friends on social media.

https://dengarden.com/news/huskey-tool-box-kitchen-storage

When posting her find to TikTok, she revealed the previous owners were brilliant at hiding things in plain sight. When she discovered the spice rack, she shared her discovery on social media, and people were inspired by the creativity behind this particular home-building project.

"You could modify one to make a great storage spot for baking sheets and cutting boards!" @Mary

One had a funny suggestion to keep kids safe in the kitchen.

"It’s actually a wall to keep the toddlers away while you use the range." @Brennan Hitchcock

While other folks immediately realized they needed their own.

"Okay, but now we need to see more of these cool storage things you speak of!" @Stephanie Chantal

If you are looking for a simple way to add storage to your kitchen, consider the spice rack. Most people do not realize that they can be found in surprising places if you use a little imagination. They are great because they keep everything in one place and make it easy to find what you need when cooking.

It is important to keep your kitchen organized, so you have everything at hand when cooking or baking and don’t lose anything important like the salt or pepper shakers or measuring spoons!

Hidden storage can be found in surprising places if you use a little imagination. This woman's discovery shows us that there's no limit to what we can do with our homes if we put our minds to it!

