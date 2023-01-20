Couple Finds Hidden Pool Underneath Floorboards

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It’s quite common for homeowners to unearth usual findings such as original hardwood flooring or maybe another wall when renovating their space, however, what’s not so common is finding an entire swimming pool underneath their room's floor!

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @funkyglassworks home. While renovating a room in their living space, they discovered they had a rather large swimming pool underneath their floorboards and are now transforming the space into something even better!

As seen in the video, the swimming pool they discovered underneath their flooring wasn’t properly covered by the previous contractors. Instead, it was partially covered by untreated wood beams that were rotting, falling apart and barely providing the necessary support to withstand the furniture that’s ion the flooring in the living and entertainment space.

While one fellow TikToker suggested the couple use the space as additional storage in the home, the family decided to hire the appropriate contractors to transform the space into a beautiful atrium since they don’t need the assertional storage space.

The family is currently undergoing the renovation and we’re excited to see how awesome this atrium will look when they finish!

