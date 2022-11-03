Dad’s Bookcase Cleverly Hides the TV When It’s Not In Use

You've probably seen mounted TVs with massive frames around that give an illusion of a painting, rather than a TV - because it's just a nicer aesthetic. But wait, did you know you could actually hide your TV completely if you really want to?

Take some notes from this handy TikToker Gino (@ginonyc8) who created a secret revolving bookcase that completely hides the TV.

WATCH THE VIDEO

There is just something about men and secret rooms or man caves, it seems. I mean, can we blame them?

But seriously, how cool is this? This would make any wife happy and would certainly live up to the saying "happy wife - happy life."

As you can see, this townhouse comes with a bookcase that can partially be removed or pulled out rather, and on the other side of that, is a huge TV. Genius!

Once pulled out, it hangs right above the fireplace, however, as one TikToker pointed out - off center. This is correct, as per Gino's answer in another video. But since it's not really that big of a deal, most people could probably live with the fact, it is not perfectly centered. As long as the TV works is all I care about.

Aside from the TV not being centered, most of the TikTok community loved this idea, according to the comments section. Some were concerned about how sturdy it is and were afraid that if it was out like this, their kids would try to hang and swing off it. I guess if you have kids, that might be of concern.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.