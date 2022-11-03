Skip to main content

Dad’s Bookcase Cleverly Hides the TV When It’s Not In Use

It’s so aesthetically pleasing!

You've probably seen mounted TVs with massive frames around that give an illusion of a painting, rather than a TV - because it's just a nicer aesthetic. But wait, did you know you could actually hide your TV completely if you really want to? 

Take some notes from this handy TikToker Gino (@ginonyc8) who created a secret revolving bookcase that completely hides the TV. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

There is just something about men and secret rooms or man caves, it seems. I mean, can we blame them?

But seriously, how cool is this? This would make any wife happy and would certainly live up to the saying "happy wife - happy life."

As you can see, this townhouse comes with a bookcase that can partially be removed or pulled out rather, and on the other side of that, is a huge TV. Genius! 

Once pulled out, it hangs right above the fireplace, however, as one TikToker pointed out - off center. This is correct, as per Gino's answer in another video. But since it's not really that big of a deal, most people could probably live with the fact, it is not perfectly centered. As long as the TV works is all I care about. 

Aside from the TV not being centered, most of the TikTok community loved this idea, according to the comments section. Some were concerned about how sturdy it is and were afraid that if it was out like this, their kids would try to hang and swing off it. I guess if you have kids, that might be of concern. 

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

old cottage home
Article

New England Couple Shows Off Their Almost 400-Year-Old Cottage And We Are In Love

organic bar soap
Article

This Soap Bar Holder Keeps Your Soap From Getting Soggy

hidden room
Article

Woman Discovers Secret Room Behind Pool

Premium Flickering Flameless Wax Pillar Candles - Candy Striped
Article

Woman Makes Her Own Version of Pottery Barn Christmas Candle From Dollar Store

kids playing
Article

Dad Makes Secret Door to Connect Twin’s Rooms and It’s Too Cute

funeral home
Article

Ontario Woman Transforms Haunted Funeral Home Into House of Her Dreams

leather couch
Article

U.K. Woman Captures Couch Catching Fire From the Sun in Real Time

hostel
Article

Woman Gives TikTok Tour Of House That Has 70 People Living In It

Save the date
Article

Toronto Couple Filmed Their 'Save the Date' and TikTok Is Swooning

cleaning bathroom
Article

This Kid's Sunday Deep Clean Is More Impressive Than Most Adults

small hot houses
Article

Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long

kitchen sink
Article

Man Hacks Cheap Touch Faucet to Work With His Smart Home Devices

Glass jar plants
Article

Man Makes Tiny Self Sustaining Ecosystem That Should Last, Well, Forever

lemon tree
Article

Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

green tomatoes on vine
Article

Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.