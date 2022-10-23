Skip to main content

You Will Not Believe What This Couple Found Hidden In Their Walls

Every renovating home owners’ dream...

When looking at homes on the market we judge them by their instant appearance, reflecting on the room sizes, natural light, and features of the home. It's no surprise that many home buyers seek out natural light and unique features, so why hide them?

As the saying goes “houses hold many secrets”, and the TikTok couple @sarahcorn618 revealed quite the secret hidden in their home's wall that was both surprising and magnificent.

The video starts out by showing a pretty small living space within a house that features one small window across from a mock pony wall. Let's be honest this room could use some serious updating… as the couple begins the demolition of the blank white wall they uncover a grand stone fireplace sitting in between two stunning windows. How could anyone cover up the beauty this house was originally built with? The result of the demo brings so much life into the once dull room as it floods it with natural light.

What secrets is your home hiding behind its walls? 

