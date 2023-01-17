Woman Brilliantly Hides Dishwasher With This Kitchen Hack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are some things in our kitchens that although may be needed, they can either be a major eye sore that we want to hide or we simple just want make our kitchens more aesthetically pleasing.

The latter is exactly what TikTok user @crafting_in_the_country was going for when she came up with this clever kitchen hack to hide her dishwasher.

Not only am I impressed with this unique way to hide her dishwasher, I’m even more amazed that she built the cabinet door herself! I especially like how the dishwasher door looks like a set of four kitchen drawers and seamlessly blends in with the rest of her cabinetry around her kitchen.

Unsurprisingly many of her followers and viewers in the comment section were shocked with the kitchen hack and shared their thoughts. “I’m taking my dishwasher out and putting a double trash can thing and this would be the best idea to cover it!” @l.s.c1313 shared. “Super clever!!! We have such an ugly old dishwasher! I want this in my house,” @amberbobamber31 commented. “Be cautious of the heat/steam molding and rotting that door,” @elizabania cautioned, to which the creator of the video noted she keeps the door opened when it’s running to prevent the steam from building up and potentially causing damage.

This is such a clever way to hide your dishwasher or any other items or appliances in your kitchen that you don’t want displayed.