Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Hide DVDs and Toys so Her Home Is Functional and Aesthetically Pleasing

We might be running to the thrift store now...

Keeping your home tidy and free of clutter is every housewife's dream but it is often easier said than done. Especially having kids and a husband around. And whereas you can send your kids to their room, and your husband to his man cave closet, you still need some easy hacks and some help to keep your home as neat as possible. 

Husband and owner of the TikTok channel @oldmanlegas shares how his wife came up with a genius way of hiding their guilty pleasures and then some. 

Isn't this as genius as using an old book as a safe? I think it fits the same category. 

When you first come into the family room you can clearly see that there is a bookshelf filled with books and some wood-looking storage bins, and that's all you really see. However, when you get closer, and you'd try to pull out a book, you'd quickly notice that the books aren't real books but covers to hide the real gems - DVDs and video games, and the storage bins are hiding toys! I would have never guessed this. 

If you want to recreate this look, you better run to your nearest Goodwill and collect all vintage and old-looking books - hard covers only. The next step is to carefully remove the covers and then glue or tape them together, and you got yourself a hiding method for your guilty pleasures. Also, by buying all these books, you are saving them from ending up in a landfill. And before you say it is a waste of paper, the removed book pages were actually used to create paper flowers

Speaking of upcycling used books, that's definitely the way to go!

