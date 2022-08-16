Skip to main content

Watch How You Can Seamlessly Hide TV Cords With This Simple Trick

It’s a super easy process to do, too!

We all can appreciate Pinterest-worthy aesthetics of accent walls adorned with beautiful wall art and lush green plants hanging from the ceiling. However, the one thing that completely ruins that perfect polished look of Pinterest-inspired walls are TV cords.

While there are plenty of tricks and hacks to help hide TV cords, this trick from “DIY Queen” @southernescape has to be one of the easiest and most practical ways to hide your TV and entertainment cords!

As seen in the video, all you need to do is roll your cord together and tie it with a twist tie or zip tie before plugging it into an extension cord. Next, you’ll use the command light strips to keep the extension cord neatly attached to the wall, while plugging the extension cord into the outlet. It also helps if you have a window with a curtain nearby as she does to help hide the cord a little e better. You can stop here if you’re satisfied with the end result, however if you want to spruce up your wall a little more, you can add some framed art, similar to what she did to distract the eye a little more.

This hack is so simple and practical and it’s perfect for people who may want to a quick fix for hiding their TV cords. 

