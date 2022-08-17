Skip to main content

There Is an Office That Looks Like the Shire from Lord of the Rings and Truly It Is Spectacular

We’d have first, second, and elvensies here any time.

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, or even early 2000s and were into fantasy, or even if you weren’t but just liked pop culture stuff, then you have probably seen the Lord of The Rings movies. Or, if you are anything like us, you may have binged them a couple of times (try yearly, shh!)

The movie features many beautiful and awe-inspiring aesthetics. We can honestly say that some of the scenes we could easily picture ourselves in are within the cozy, tiny hidey homes of the Hobbits. These cottages, tucked away in the rolling hills of the Shire, fit that ‘I just want to run away and live in the woods’ vibe perfectly. But one combo we never expected? A Hobbit-inspired office.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Yes, you read that right. Cameron Logsdon shows us a video of the offices over at EPIC Games, which is known for video games such as Fortnite and Fall Guys, but the reveal is nothing short of stunning.

Tucked away down a hallway is… a Hobbit home. Honestly, the entire wall is painted over with shrubbery and greenery, the shape mimicking a natural hill, and in the center is an iconic round archway and a door leading inside. There is even a little flowery glass window set in the door frame (which is, unfortunately, rectangular but we will give a pass here), allowing you to see inside.


There is also a small pathway of moss and stone just outside the door, helping really tie in the whole aesthetic, and you could literally picture this very same scene being in the background of the movies themselves.

Once you open the door you are led down a short, arched tunnel that, luckily, isn’t built to be Hobbit sized, before entering into a large staff room with a meeting table and chairs, perfect for discussing the fate of the world… Or, at least what the team will be getting for lunch. 

