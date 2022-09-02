Skip to main content

Woman DIY’s “Hocus Pocus” Spell Book and It Looks Incredible

The witches are actually coming back this September

With Halloween being right around the corner, one of the best ways to welcome the return of spooky season this year is by also celebrating the return of the classic Disney comedy film “Hocus Pocus.” While we’re sure many fans of the popular film are ecstatic for its’ return, one fan in particular is going the extra mile to show her appreciation with this cool recreation of the “Spell Book.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, TikTok content creator @ashtonsedita starts her DIY project by using Mod Podge to tack a sheet of tissue paper onto a book. Next, she uses hot glue to glue an eye ball and a piece of cardboard down to the binding area of the book, as well as create the unique designs on the book. Afterwards, she took her paint colors if brown, gray, black and gold and painted the entire book.

The book looked phenomenal and the viewers in the comment section agreed! “I absolutely love this diy!!” @kawaiimoldsbybrittaney wrote. “Amazing,” @lunaz194 commented. “Ooooo I love this! I need to try and make one,” @kraftychika shared. “I used a kids light up eyeball necklace and painted it so look scary,” @teresabrock61 wrote.

We love how this DIY turned out, just as much as we love how customizable it is. This would be a fun project to have your kids do with their favorite Halloween movie! 

shutterstock_737608135
Article

London Woman Offers Up One Valuable Hack For Getting the Best out of Your Basil

angel
Article

Watch This Thrifted Angel Statue Get a Really Cool Goth Makeover

love notes
Article

This Couple’s First Wedding Anniversary Jar Is An Idea Worth Stealing

scheming woman
Article

Couple Constantly One Upping Each Other In Prank Wars Take It To New Level

Horror cake
Article

Husband’s Horror Themed Party Has a Cake Trick to Die For

feet in grass
Article

Woman Washes Grassy Feet With… More Grass?

pretty orchid
Article

Woman Shares How to Save and Orchid and What To Expect

cinder blocks
Article

Man Makes Effective Grill Using Only Cinder Blocks

pink bench
Article

Woman‘s Fiancé Builds Her an “Anniversary” Bench and It’s Beyond Adorable

mosquito bites
Article

There Is a Really Fun and Unexpected Way to Keep Mosquitos Away

leather sofa
Article

Furniture Salves Works Magic On Damaged Leather Couches

bubbling cauldron
Article

Make Your Own Light Up 'Bubbling' Cauldron With This One Creative Hack!

closet
Article

This Hanger Hack Will Help You Declutter Your Closet

finishing a cabinet
Article

Furniture Artist Uses Gorgeous Color Shifting Paints To Bring Gothic Cabinet To Life

scrubbing kitchen pan
Article

Popular Cooking Star Tests Three Simple Methods To Remove Rust From Pans

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.