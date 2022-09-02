Woman DIY’s “Hocus Pocus” Spell Book and It Looks Incredible

With Halloween being right around the corner, one of the best ways to welcome the return of spooky season this year is by also celebrating the return of the classic Disney comedy film “Hocus Pocus.” While we’re sure many fans of the popular film are ecstatic for its’ return, one fan in particular is going the extra mile to show her appreciation with this cool recreation of the “Spell Book.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, TikTok content creator @ashtonsedita starts her DIY project by using Mod Podge to tack a sheet of tissue paper onto a book. Next, she uses hot glue to glue an eye ball and a piece of cardboard down to the binding area of the book, as well as create the unique designs on the book. Afterwards, she took her paint colors if brown, gray, black and gold and painted the entire book.

The book looked phenomenal and the viewers in the comment section agreed! “I absolutely love this diy!!” @kawaiimoldsbybrittaney wrote. “Amazing,” @lunaz194 commented. “Ooooo I love this! I need to try and make one,” @kraftychika shared. “I used a kids light up eyeball necklace and painted it so look scary,” @teresabrock61 wrote.

We love how this DIY turned out, just as much as we love how customizable it is. This would be a fun project to have your kids do with their favorite Halloween movie!