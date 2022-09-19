Woman Turns Accidental Hole in the Wall Into Best Feature

Whether you’re a novice or a skilled pro at doing home renovations, we’ve all experienced making a mistake or two while completing a DIY home project. However, regardless if it’s a big or small mistake (let’s hope for the latter), what matters most is how we bounce back from the setback.

Depending on your skill level, you may just be able to transform the unexpected setback into a beautiful mistake, which is exactly what TikTok content creator and blogger Jessie of @eyeinthedetail did with this hole in the wall!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As mentioned in the video, she accidentally made a hole in the wall with her hammer while removing baseboards and instead of repairing it, she created the cutest and tiniest little doorway entry that leads into a miniature mouse house! The tiny humble abode features a classic red door that opens out and leads a lucky little mouse into a stunning welcome area that features beautiful lighting, modern furniture, floral décor and a couple of tiny rubber ducks to play with.

We’re not the only people in awe of her "magical mistake” as she calls it. “STAHP! That’s adorable!” @wheresthedopamine wrote. “Ma’am… You never should have shown me this,” @that70shaus commented. “Damn wish I though of that instead of just half patching the hole and being grateful it was near the floor,” tayzer212 wrote. “I’m screaming!!!! Yes!!!!! I love it!!!! Show us how!!!! PLEASE.” @ginarickard36 shared.

Yes! We love this idea and hopefully she’ll share a tutorial with how she created this!