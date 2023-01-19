This Hack Promises to Fix a Hole In the Wall In Seconds

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have had some mishaps in your home, such as scratched wood floors, peeling paint, or a hole in the wall, don't worry - it's totally fixable.

The owner of the TikTok account Decorators Forum UK shares in his video how to fix a small hole in the wall, with one simple hack! Let's check it out!

This is certainly one way to do it.

He even admits in the video,

"I know it's not perfect, but it'll do on most jobs."

As you can see, this DIYer professional fixes a hole with the help of a sheet of paper and sticks it to the wall that already has some wet paint, and just paints over it.

This, however, only works if the hole is small, and not too deep.

I guess some tenants do this when they decide to move out and don't want to spend too much money on fixing an apartment that might have already come with a lot of issues, like this "paper-thin" wall. However, every tenant sure wants to win back the security deposit they had to give to their landlord, upon moving in.

And we all know that getting that security deposit back is tough.

I'd advise using two coats of paint, perhaps, but I have a feeling the sheet of paper would still be visible. If you don't move out, you could also just hang a framed poster or art to cover that hole, instead of painting it.

Many people on TikTok were quite shocked and called this hack "the landlord special." There sure is some truth to it.

It seems as if landlords in the United Kingdom are as bad as here, in the states.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.