These Holiday Napkin Rings Will Elevate Your Holiday Table

We're in the home stretch of holiday decorating and entertaining, and napkin rings are another detail to consider (if you feel like going all out). They don't have to be something fancy or expensive — they help add a bit more interest to your table by adding color, texture, and visual interest. And they make guests feel special when they see them nestled on their plates.

Folks couldn't help but share their admiration for this creator's craftiness.

"Love these!!! My kids love nutcrackers… I need to make these. 🥰" @Melody | Sips & Starters

"Seriously, this is such a great idea." @Lucy Reilly

"YAYYYYY! I.M SO GONNA DO THIS, THANKS. 😂😍🤩" @Mariam Diamond

These comments are really all about holiday cheer. Maybe you'd like to put some of this into your own holiday homemaking.

You can make these napkin rings easily yourself using a nutcracker ornament, napkin rings, and a glue gun. Then use them to add a festive touch to your holiday table! It's easy, fun, and guaranteed to impress your guests. You can find these small nutcracker ornaments at local craft stores or anywhere they sell holiday ornament decorations.

Napkin rings are the perfect way to elevate your holiday table with minimal effort and cost. They’re easy to make, don’t require fancy tools, and add just enough visual interest. They’re a great way to repurpose items you already have on hand!

So there you have it—a few simple ways to use your holiday napkin rings to elevate your holiday table. We hope these ideas have inspired you to create something unique and special for your next get together.