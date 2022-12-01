Man Updates His Hollow Door With an Epic DIY Upgrade

Do you know that hollow door in your home? The one you willfully ignore and whose faded orange-brown stain grates on your eyes anytime you really look at it? Well, it's time to think again. Hollow doors are a staple of many homes, especially those built in the '70s.

Your doors can look something other than that retro. You can upgrade them without buying all new ones.

Some folks love the vintage, retro look. And others don't. Here's one commenter who agreed with the creator, " Whoop. We did this exact thing 6 years ago when we moved in. These look great. 🥰" @Ali Interiors/DIY/Home/Creator

While other folks had...differing opinions to say the least. "But, but they are my vibe. 😭" @Antonella Wilson

"Hurts seeing this. 🥺 Lovely '70s door." @Moderlandet 🌲ᛟ

You want to start by painting the door in updated colors. This is a great DIY project because you can ensure it's done right and that you like what you see before committing to any more steps.

Sand it, prime it, then paint it! You'll want a high-quality wood primer to make your base coat smooth and even. After the primer dries (24 hours), apply two coats of your desired color with about an hour between each coat for drying time (8 hours total). We chose black on our example door because we wanted something classic but interesting enough not to blend in with our flooring or walls.



Next up: adding trim details like wooden pieces for texture and depth around the frame of window panes and across the top edge where doors meet walls at corners - these give depth while still keeping things simple! Finally, add modern hardware which gives an overall polished look without being too heavy-handed.



