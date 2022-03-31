Skip to main content

Gardener Reveals What the Part Of the Artichoke Plant We Eat Really Is & People Are Stunned

We were today-years-old when we learned this.

Being that a large portion of us are disconnected from our food's origins, we often don't see fresh produce until it is in the bin at our local grocery store. Even if you are an avid home gardener, there are some fruits and veggies that are a high-maintenance undertaking, so there really isn't an opportunity to see them in bloom. 

Apparently we and thousands of other TikTokers were today-years-old when we learned what an artichoke plant, specifically the part we eat, actually looks like. An avid home gardener on TikTok dropped a nugget of wisdom about artichokes that has commenters completely stunned. 

Apparently, the artichoke we know and love is just a precursor to a gorgeous purple flower that blooms from the center. The flowers is evidently totally inedible, but the bulb before is what we can safely enjoy. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

Also, they are very easy to grow and propagate, so if you are looking for even a unique garden bed filler, this is a truly different option that will add a pop of purple to it. In fact, a few people were noting that since artichokes are easy to grow but hard to eat, they'd rather just keep them as a plant. Other folks in the comments were utterly blow away by what feels like should be common knowledge.

Either way, now you know! Would you trying growing your own artichokes?

Related Articles

FARMHOUSE
Trending Stories

Woman Documents Evidence House Is Haunted and the Videos Are Bone-Chilling

Apr 1, 2022
HUSBAND mops house while on the phone
Trending Stories

Wife's Video On How She Tricked Husband Into Cleaning the Whole House Has Women Cheering

Apr 1, 2022
calendula bath
Trending Stories

Watch How Mom Gets Tub Spotless After Soaking Kids In a Skin-Soothing Calendula Herbal Bath

Apr 1, 2022
lego table
Trending Stories

Video Of Woman's Insanely Cool DIY Lego Coffee Table Will Have You Running to Amazon

Apr 1, 2022
boy plays hide and seek with ghost
Trending Stories

Mom Thinks She Just Caught Son Playing With a Ghost In Their New Home and She's Ready To Move

Apr 1, 2022
toilet paper rolls on a shelf next to a water bottle
Trending Stories

The Harmless 1 Minute April Fool's Prank You Can Pull Off With a Paper Toilet Roll and Water

Apr 1, 2022
empty coat hangers
Trending Stories

For A Whopping $3.75, TikToker Solves Her Small Closet Problems With Easy DIY Hack

Mar 31, 2022
tiny house that has wooden and metal siding
Trending Stories

Warning: Virtually Touring This Tiny House May Convince You To Sell Your Home

Mar 31, 2022
tiktok closet that is very pink
Trending Stories

Woman Shares Amazing Amazon Home Finds That Will Have You Loading Up Your Cart Immediately

Mar 31, 2022
sewing kits
Trending Stories

Mom Makes Sentimental "Memory Bears" and Parents Are Swooning

Mar 31, 2022
MAN WITH TOOLBELT STANDING IN FRONT OF BATHROOM SINK
Trending Stories

Husband's Clever Handyman Trick to Squeeze in 'Me Time' Has Men Dubbing Him a Genius

Mar 31, 2022
pottery barn shelf dupe
Trending Stories

People Are Freaking Out Over These DIY Luxury Furniture Dupes That Are Less Than Half the Price

Mar 30, 2022
tiktok model flower arranger
Trending Stories

Model's "Trader Joe's" Flower Hacks Make Them Look Like They're From a High-End Florist

Mar 30, 2022
Yankee candles in a jar
Trending Stories

Woman Expertly Repurposes Her Old Candle Jars and People Are Totally Stealing This Idea

Mar 30, 2022
day and night bed
Trending Stories

Watch This TV Stand Seamlessly Convert Into a Day Bed

Mar 30, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.