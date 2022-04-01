Skip to main content

Video Of Woman's Insanely Cool DIY Lego Coffee Table Will Have You Running to Amazon

TikToker @urbanpinesco had a vision and really made it come to life! This is perfect for a quirky living room or kid's playroom.

Don't you just love it when someone creates something so simple yet so cool you just have to try it? That's exactly how we feel whenever we items used in creative and unique ways. Like when a TV stand converts to a day bed or when we a shelf unit transforms into a craft table. Or like this incredible table crafter and entrepreneur Tori Stanger who transformed Lego shaped containers into this really cool and functional coffee table.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: 

It's so simple it is pure genius. All she did was purchase storage boxes that are hard plastic and shaped like a giant Lego. Because they are actually stackable, there was no real building involved. She simply clamped them together and called it a day. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

And frankly, it looks super cool. It is totally customizable to your space's theme, color and size. Use pillows or a colorful rug to make everything bounce off of each other, and boom your have a good statement piece that could cost you under $250. 

Related Articles

FARMHOUSE
Trending Stories

Woman Documents Evidence House Is Haunted and the Videos Are Bone-Chilling

23 hours ago
HUSBAND mops house while on the phone
Trending Stories

Wife's Video On How She Tricked Husband Into Cleaning the Whole House Has Women Cheering

Apr 1, 2022
calendula bath
Trending Stories

Watch How Mom Gets Tub Spotless After Soaking Kids In a Skin-Soothing Calendula Herbal Bath

Apr 1, 2022
boy plays hide and seek with ghost
Trending Stories

Mom Thinks She Just Caught Son Playing With a Ghost In Their New Home and She's Ready To Move

Apr 1, 2022
toilet paper rolls on a shelf next to a water bottle
Trending Stories

The Harmless 1 Minute April Fool's Prank You Can Pull Off With a Paper Toilet Roll and Water

Apr 1, 2022
bundle of artichokes
Trending Stories

Gardener Reveals What the Part Of the Artichoke Plant We Eat Really Is & People Are Stunned

Mar 31, 2022
empty coat hangers
Trending Stories

For A Whopping $3.75, TikToker Solves Her Small Closet Problems With Easy DIY Hack

Mar 31, 2022
tiny house that has wooden and metal siding
Trending Stories

Warning: Virtually Touring This Tiny House May Convince You To Sell Your Home

Mar 31, 2022
tiktok closet that is very pink
Trending Stories

Woman Shares Amazing Amazon Home Finds That Will Have You Loading Up Your Cart Immediately

Mar 31, 2022
sewing kits
Trending Stories

Mom Makes Sentimental "Memory Bears" and Parents Are Swooning

Mar 31, 2022
MAN WITH TOOLBELT STANDING IN FRONT OF BATHROOM SINK
Trending Stories

Husband's Clever Handyman Trick to Squeeze in 'Me Time' Has Men Dubbing Him a Genius

Mar 31, 2022
pottery barn shelf dupe
Trending Stories

People Are Freaking Out Over These DIY Luxury Furniture Dupes That Are Less Than Half the Price

Mar 30, 2022
tiktok model flower arranger
Trending Stories

Model's "Trader Joe's" Flower Hacks Make Them Look Like They're From a High-End Florist

Mar 30, 2022
Yankee candles in a jar
Trending Stories

Woman Expertly Repurposes Her Old Candle Jars and People Are Totally Stealing This Idea

Mar 30, 2022
day and night bed
Trending Stories

Watch This TV Stand Seamlessly Convert Into a Day Bed

Mar 30, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.