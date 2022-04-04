Skip to main content

Dad Converts Toilet Seat Into Infant Sensory Toy but Video Has Folks Divided

Not everyone is ready to dub this dad a "genius" for this one.

Any parent will tell you that they will spend hundreds of dollars on cool, educational toys, and their kids will have more fun playing with the box. The thing is, the world is so new and fascinating to kids, they don't need that much to stimulate their imaginations. They want to explore their new worlds through touch, but truthfully there aren't a lot of opportunities to do that safely.  

So one TikTok dad decided to give his daughter a "controlled" sensory experience by turning a common toilet seat into an immersive toddler fidget board. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The dad created suspension straps so the baby could sit in it, and along the seat he secured everyday objects like a doorknob and a latch lock to keep her engaged. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

People were completely divided on whether this was a good idea or not. Some praised the dad's ingenuity, saying that his invention was sure to keep her entertained for hours. Others were a little quicker to judge saying that he is training her on how to use some of those dangerous household items, and that she could easily get hurt in it. Others also noted that the material really wasn't strong enough to hold her safely in the air.

You're probably better off just grabbing a busy board, like this Montessori style one for  $39.99. With supervision, this is a great way to capture their attention without potentially hurting themselves, but props to the dad for thinking outside the box!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Related Articles

hotel hallway
Trending Stories

Woman Books Themed Hotel Room On a Whim and Gets Huge Surprise In Her Shower

14 minutes ago
door handle slightly creepy
Trending Stories

Man Captures Closet Door Handle Mysteriously Jiggling and Honestly He Needs To Move

1 hour ago
woman hand cleaning carpet
Trending Stories

Easy TikTok Recipe Makes Grimy 14-Year-Old Carpet Look Brand New

3 hours ago
inside john legend house
Trending Stories

Get Inside View of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Lavish Former Beverly Hills Home

3 hours ago
little girl hiding her eyes
Trending Stories

People Are Convinced They Saw a Ghost In Video Of Dad Playing Hide and Seek With Daughter

7 hours ago
FARMHOUSE
Trending Stories

Woman Documents Evidence House Is Haunted and the Videos Are Bone-Chilling

Apr 1, 2022
HUSBAND mops house while on the phone
Trending Stories

Wife's Video On How She Tricked Husband Into Cleaning the Whole House Has Women Cheering

Apr 1, 2022
calendula bath
Trending Stories

Watch How Mom Gets Tub Spotless After Soaking Kids In a Skin-Soothing Calendula Herbal Bath

Apr 1, 2022
lego table
Trending Stories

Video Of Woman's Insanely Cool DIY Lego Coffee Table Will Have You Running to Amazon

Apr 1, 2022
boy plays hide and seek with ghost
Trending Stories

Mom Thinks She Just Caught Son Playing With a Ghost In Their New Home and She's Ready To Move

Apr 1, 2022
toilet paper rolls on a shelf next to a water bottle
Trending Stories

The Harmless 1 Minute April Fool's Prank You Can Pull Off With a Paper Toilet Roll and Water

Apr 1, 2022
bundle of artichokes
Trending Stories

Gardener Reveals What the Part Of the Artichoke Plant We Eat Really Is & People Are Stunned

Mar 31, 2022
empty coat hangers
Trending Stories

For A Whopping $3.75, TikToker Solves Her Small Closet Problems With Easy DIY Hack

Mar 31, 2022
tiny house that has wooden and metal siding
Trending Stories

Warning: Virtually Touring This Tiny House May Convince You To Sell Your Home

Mar 31, 2022
tiktok closet that is very pink
Trending Stories

Woman Shares Amazing Amazon Home Finds That Will Have You Loading Up Your Cart Immediately

Mar 31, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.