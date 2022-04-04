Skip to main content

Man Captures Closet Door Handle Mysteriously Jiggling and Honestly He Needs To Move

Sir, do you have your bags packed?

It doesn't matter if you believe in ghosts or not: There are some things that if they went on in your house and you couldn't explain it, you'd be gone. A "spooky deal breaker" if you would. One TikToker just shared a video of an event that if it went on in one of our homes, we can all probably agreed we'd be out

We're talking horror levels of creepy, people.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The video begins with the man entering the living room which is all together pretty average. In the corner closet by the front door the audio has picked up a faint clicking. When he approached, you can see the latch moving in and out, almost as if someone was playing with the doorknob from the inside.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

He throws open the door and reveals a rather unremarkable closet. It's small and only holds a few coats and items, and there is no one to be seen. He closes the door and the handle immediately begins jiggling again. 

The man goes on to show that he can open the door with no resistance and turn the handle just fine on his own. Once it closes, it begins jiggling yet again without fail. You can hear him in the background say how he was going to be getting right on outta' there.

We don't blame you buddy, we would too. 

Related Articles

woman hand cleaning carpet
Trending Stories

Easy TikTok Recipe Makes Grimy 14-Year-Old Carpet Look Brand New

1 hour ago
inside john legend house
Trending Stories

Get Inside View of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Lavish Former Beverly Hills Home

2 hours ago
baby sitting in toilet seat
Trending Stories

Dad Converts Toilet Seat Into Infant Sensory Toy but Video Has Folks Divided

3 hours ago
little girl hiding her eyes
Trending Stories

People Are Convinced They Saw a Ghost In Video Of Dad Playing Hide and Seek With Daughter

5 hours ago
FARMHOUSE
Trending Stories

Woman Documents Evidence House Is Haunted and the Videos Are Bone-Chilling

Apr 1, 2022
HUSBAND mops house while on the phone
Trending Stories

Wife's Video On How She Tricked Husband Into Cleaning the Whole House Has Women Cheering

Apr 1, 2022
calendula bath
Trending Stories

Watch How Mom Gets Tub Spotless After Soaking Kids In a Skin-Soothing Calendula Herbal Bath

Apr 1, 2022
lego table
Trending Stories

Video Of Woman's Insanely Cool DIY Lego Coffee Table Will Have You Running to Amazon

Apr 1, 2022
boy plays hide and seek with ghost
Trending Stories

Mom Thinks She Just Caught Son Playing With a Ghost In Their New Home and She's Ready To Move

Apr 1, 2022
toilet paper rolls on a shelf next to a water bottle
Trending Stories

The Harmless 1 Minute April Fool's Prank You Can Pull Off With a Paper Toilet Roll and Water

Apr 1, 2022
bundle of artichokes
Trending Stories

Gardener Reveals What the Part Of the Artichoke Plant We Eat Really Is & People Are Stunned

Mar 31, 2022
empty coat hangers
Trending Stories

For A Whopping $3.75, TikToker Solves Her Small Closet Problems With Easy DIY Hack

Mar 31, 2022
tiny house that has wooden and metal siding
Trending Stories

Warning: Virtually Touring This Tiny House May Convince You To Sell Your Home

Mar 31, 2022
tiktok closet that is very pink
Trending Stories

Woman Shares Amazing Amazon Home Finds That Will Have You Loading Up Your Cart Immediately

Mar 31, 2022
sewing kits
Trending Stories

Mom Makes Sentimental "Memory Bears" and Parents Are Swooning

Mar 31, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.