Get Inside View of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Lavish Former Beverly Hills Home

Back up, is that a shower wall?!

Millennials: Do y'all remember "MTV's Cribs?" For those of us who were dying to see how the other half lived, this show took us on video tours of celebrity homes so we could see just how elaborate they were. While some homes had some wild stuff in it (do yourself a favor and look into Mariah Carey's episode), the show lost steam and with its ending took away our view into those unattainable, ogle-worthy homes.

But thanks to the internet we're getting a first hand looks again into some celebrity's former homes and they do not disappoint. Recently TikToker Kambiz Ahmadi took us "into" John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's former Beverly Hills home and, pshew, it is niceeee.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The couple's 8,520-square-foot home in Beverly Hills originally sold for $16.8 million in 2021  and is back on the market. 

The outside looks like a modern fortress, while the inside has luxe island vibes. The kitchen and living room are essentially bigger than most of our entire homes, but that's to be expected when you have a former home of two mega stars. Perhaps the coolest feature in the home is the upstairs, which seems to serve every one of Chrissy and John's needs. 

The master bedroom not only overlooks the pool and rolling hills, it has an entire lounge area for TV watching. Saunter into the bathroom and not only is there a gorgeous soaking tub, but an incredibly impressive stand up shower wall that has room for the whole family to shower. From there, the video made its way into their walk-in closets that really look more like a retail store than a dressing room.

All in all, we certainly wouldn't snub our noses at such a gorgeous home. We wish the new buyer all the luck in the world!

