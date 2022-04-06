Skip to main content

Security Camera Catches Toddler Waving To 'No One' As Dad Tucks Him In

Who are you talking too kiddo?

They say that children are more open to paranormal experiences than we adults are. Perhaps it is their innocence and their will to believe the impossible. Their ability to accept things at face value doesn't hinder them from seeing through the cracks, so it is widely believed that kids more easily pierce the earthen veil.

While the thought of that could be down-right terrifying, for some it is oddly comforting. The entities that show themselves to children are often thought to be loved ones popping by for a quick "hello." At least that's what TikTok mama Stace  (@staceymacg) hopes to be true and she recently shared a rather interesting video her security camera happened to catch.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, the young boy looking and pointing toward an empty corner and asking his father "what's that?" As the dad looks and confirms there is nothing there, you can hear the young boy let out a small giggle and began saying "hi" while waving. He looks totally comfortable and not scared at all, while dad looks a little weirded out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

The TikToker went on to explain in the comments that recently the family had lost a matriarch in her "Granny Bell," and felt that it was her coming by for a quick visit.  

"I like to think this was her. He always had big smiles for her and loved her to bits," she wrote.

Commentators agreed that the energy of the video seemed good and that the child seems to be comforted by the inexplicable presence.

While we can't exactly explain what happened, we for one are glad to hear about a happy haunting. If your home is going to be filled with spirits, they ought to be ones who love us just as fiercely from the other side. 

Related Articles

grandparent town
Trending Stories

Grandparents Build An Entire Tiny Town In Their Basement For Their First Grandbaby

16 hours ago
paint in a pan
Trending Stories

Woman Transforms $10 Goodwill Find Into Stunning Dupe Of a $2,500 Anthropologie Piece

18 hours ago
bunch of dandelion leaves
Trending Stories

You Can Totally Make Jelly From the Weeds In Your Yard

21 hours ago
farm house
Trending Stories

Mom 'Catches' Eerie Reflection While Wandering Around Her 300 Year Old Property

22 hours ago
hotel hallway
Trending Stories

Woman Books Themed Hotel Room On a Whim and Gets Huge Surprise In Her Shower

Apr 4, 2022
door handle slightly creepy
Trending Stories

Man Captures Closet Door Handle Mysteriously Jiggling and Honestly He Needs To Move

Apr 4, 2022
woman hand cleaning carpet
Trending Stories

Easy TikTok Recipe Makes Grimy 14-Year-Old Carpet Look Brand New

Apr 4, 2022
inside john legend house
Trending Stories

Get Inside View of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Lavish Former Beverly Hills Home

Apr 4, 2022
baby sitting in toilet seat
Trending Stories

Dad Converts Toilet Seat Into Infant Sensory Toy but Video Has Folks Divided

Apr 4, 2022
little girl hiding her eyes
Trending Stories

People Are Convinced They Saw a Ghost In Video Of Dad Playing Hide and Seek With Daughter

Apr 4, 2022
FARMHOUSE
Trending Stories

Woman Documents Evidence House Is Haunted and the Videos Are Bone-Chilling

Apr 1, 2022
HUSBAND mops house while on the phone
Trending Stories

Wife's Video On How She Tricked Husband Into Cleaning the Whole House Has Women Cheering

Apr 1, 2022
calendula bath
Trending Stories

Watch How Mom Gets Tub Spotless After Soaking Kids In a Skin-Soothing Calendula Herbal Bath

Apr 1, 2022
lego table
Trending Stories

Video Of Woman's Insanely Cool DIY Lego Coffee Table Will Have You Running to Amazon

Apr 1, 2022
boy plays hide and seek with ghost
Trending Stories

Mom Thinks She Just Caught Son Playing With a Ghost In Their New Home and She's Ready To Move

Apr 1, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.