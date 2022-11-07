Skip to main content

This Has To Be the Worst Home Flip Ever…

And it just keeps getting better...oops we mean worse…

We’re always amazed with both home and furniture flippers and how they’re able to take thrifted pieces of furniture or trashed homes and transform them into something beautiful thanks to having some creativity, skill and patience. And while these flips typically turn out amazing, there are some some that completely miss the mark, and today’s example proves just that. 

TikTok user @rvainspector recently uploaded what may be the most jaw dropping flip we’ve seen on social media thus far. And unfortunately, we don’t mean that in a good way.

The video has already surpassed over one million views and we understand why. Starting off in the kitchen, he shows us how the contractor put multiple screws into the cabinets and not only were they not safely screwed in all the way, but the long screws were drilled into the microwave as well; additionally there was also a huge gap between one side of the cabinet and the microwave. That’s not all that’s wrong in the kitchen, the floor cabinetry wan’t screwed into the wall and covered the outlets as well.

Unfortunately, there’s more.

The contractor also showcased more of his home flipping skills (or lack thereof) in the bathroom, as well as the plumbing underneath the home.

Like the many comments in the comment section, we’re completely stunned by this flip.

Hopefully, the homeowner will be able to get this corrected and resolved.

