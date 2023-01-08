Woman Grows Her Own Kitchen Sponges

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Did you know that a dish sponge should be replaced every two weeks? Or.. and this one is gross.. that one research study found that in a single sponge tested positive for 362 different bacteria species and 45 billion bacteria per square centimeter, meaning a kitchen sponge could have as much bacteria as the inside of a public toilet?

Gross I know. If this made you want to run to your kitchen sink to replace your sponges you are not alone. Buying enough sponges to keep up with the two week recommended throw away seems incredibly costly. If you're an at home gardener, or even not one but willing to try, you should take your hand at growing the luffa plant, just as TikToker and gardener @itsbreellis does, in which she creates her own sponges from the harvest of the plant!

The woman grows at home the luffa plant- which is in the gourd family and looks similar to cucumbers. As the plant begins to get past ripe- when it turns a brown yellowish color- pick the luffas and remove the skin and seeds. Rise the inside sponge and leave to dry.

The woman gathers her dried luffa harvest and brings them inside to start crafting her sponges. She takes a full luffa sponge and cuts a section of it off, cuts it down the middle to fold it flat making a perfect square. She uses extremely thick string- more than likely biodegradable as you can compost your old luffas- to stitch around the edges of her luffa square.

And just like that she has a perfect, sustainable, kitchen sponge that costs little to nothing to grow!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.