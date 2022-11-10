Hack Expert Swears by These Home Hacks to Make Life Easier

We love hacks that can make our life easier. From hacks pertaining to moving, painting, sewing and keeping pesky insects away, we’ve pretty much covered just about every area of our life and then some with helpful hacks to try. Thankfully, though, we have even more hacks to try to make our home lives easier!

Courtesy of social media content creator and hack expert Armen Adamjan of TikTok @creative_explained, we have quite a few hacks to possibly adapt into your life that just may make things easier for you!

Starting off his energetic video of home hacks to try, he suggests placing a bowl of dried oats into your refrigerator to absorb bad odors and get rid of any funky smells you may notice even before opening your refrigerator door. Next, if you’re running low on counter space and need room to cut your produce for dinner, simply open a kitchen drawer and place your cutting board on top and begin chopping! His third tip really surprised us and we’re anxious to give it a try — if you freeze a candle it’ll burn for way longer than if you don’t. How amazing is that hack?! We’ve never heard of that one before, but we’re definitely interested in trying it!

He mentions quite a few more helpful home hacks including how Doritos chips make a perfect fire starter, and while we’re not sure about the last hack (LOL), we’re very curious to try the other home hacks!

