Skip to main content

Couple Doesn’t Want To Spend 3k On Table, So They Made It Instead

The results are literally stunning!

Have you ever seen some piece of decor or maybe an architectural piece that you fell in love with, but the price just staggered you? We’ve seen it a lot, unfortunately, especially with household items and furniture such as couches, bookshelves, and more.

But luckily, with a bit of know-how and some elbow grease, there is usually a clever, and far cheaper, workaround. Take this creatively put together a table that puts the three thousand dollar version to shame.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Alyxandra, who on TikTok calls herself ‘Your Hype Girl’, is a creator who saw the high-priced dining room table of her dreams and thought to herself ‘I can totally do better.’ So her and her partner got out, took a cheap door they already had, and got it ready for its brand new look.

The key to this look is cheap boards that you can get from your local hardware store, cut into thinner, three-foot-long planks. Alyxandra then applies wood glue to the prepped door, and then comes the fun part. The couple start laying the boards down in a pattern, alternating the boards so that there are sharp angles down the center line of the old door.

Wood nails are put in to hold the boards in place (don’t leave everything up to the wood glue!) before wood filler is added for extra stability. The sides are sawed down to create smooth, even sides before the whole thing is sanded down to a fine finish.

Pre-stain then wood finishing stain is the next step, and is what helps really elevate the look of the entire table. A wipe-on polyurethane protectant is also added, as this will be used as a dining room table and the creators don’t want anything seeping through and damaging all their hard work.


The final look is gorgeous beyond belief, and we can certainly see how the original came with the heavy price tag that it did.

faux wood floor
Article

Renter-Friendly DIY Costs Only $40 and Her Floors Look Brand New

shutterstock_1469251982
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Glitter Water Bottle From Walmart

digging up plants
Article

Woman's Planting 'Fail' Makes Us Feel A Little Better About Our Own Garden Oops

pink fridge
Article

Woman Creates Pink Fridge of Her Dreams With One Simple Product

galaxy
Article

Woman’s Solution For Two Large Holes In her Wall Is Very… Creative.

dirty house
Article

Friends “Prank” Honeymooning Couple But People Think They Took It Too Far

gnome
Article

DIY Gnome Wreath Is Perfect For Fall

folding table
Article

Teacher Transforms Thrifted Tables Into a DIY Notepad and Pencil

compost
Article

Woman Shows How She Made a Space-Saving Composting Tower

cluttered kitchen
Article

Try These Simple Swaps To Help You Clear Up Clutter In Your Kitchen

Plant eater plant
Article

Wisconsin Woman Transforms Pumpkins Into Giant Plant Eaters And We’re Obsessed

woman crafting
Article

Woman Makes the Cutest Swing Shelves for Just $4

changing door
Article

Man Shares How You Can Change the Vibe of Your Room With One Small $20 Renovation

hanging curtains
Article

For Anyone Who Needs Privacy But Has an Awkward Window That Can’t Hang a Curtain, This Trick Is For You

shutterstock_1868216278
Article

Take a Virtual Tour Of a Totally Untouched 1950s Home

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.