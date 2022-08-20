Have you ever seen some piece of decor or maybe an architectural piece that you fell in love with, but the price just staggered you? We’ve seen it a lot, unfortunately, especially with household items and furniture such as couches, bookshelves, and more.

But luckily, with a bit of know-how and some elbow grease, there is usually a clever, and far cheaper, workaround. Take this creatively put together a table that puts the three thousand dollar version to shame.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Alyxandra, who on TikTok calls herself ‘Your Hype Girl’, is a creator who saw the high-priced dining room table of her dreams and thought to herself ‘I can totally do better.’ So her and her partner got out, took a cheap door they already had, and got it ready for its brand new look.

The key to this look is cheap boards that you can get from your local hardware store, cut into thinner, three-foot-long planks. Alyxandra then applies wood glue to the prepped door, and then comes the fun part. The couple start laying the boards down in a pattern, alternating the boards so that there are sharp angles down the center line of the old door.

Wood nails are put in to hold the boards in place (don’t leave everything up to the wood glue!) before wood filler is added for extra stability. The sides are sawed down to create smooth, even sides before the whole thing is sanded down to a fine finish.

Pre-stain then wood finishing stain is the next step, and is what helps really elevate the look of the entire table. A wipe-on polyurethane protectant is also added, as this will be used as a dining room table and the creators don’t want anything seeping through and damaging all their hard work.



The final look is gorgeous beyond belief, and we can certainly see how the original came with the heavy price tag that it did.