Couple Renovating Master Bedroom Discovers Something Pretty Amazing Behind Dry Wall

Who would cover that up!?

One of the best parts about buying an old home is that you’re also buying a piece of history as well. While some people have discovered cryptic messages written on their basement wall, others have discovered unknown items in their backyard.

Today, we have a new discovery that was made in an old home courtesy of TikTok user @southern_blend4. While renovating their bedroom, the couple discovered something slightly different behind the dry wall and we’re curious as to why someone would want to cover up this find.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, they discovered a door and a brick fireplace behind the paneling while starting on their renovation of the space. The door didn’t lead to anything and was simply an old entrance to the bedroom, but if you were to open the door, it would lead to the wall of the half bath that’s in the home.

Many people in the comment section were a little skeptical about the covered door. “From my experience, if a door is covered, it's covered for a reason. You're gonna get haunted!!!” One TikTok user wrote. “No-no-no. there was a reason why it was closed off,” another user commented.

While we’re not sure exactly why the door was closed off, at least they were able to have an interesting find while renovating

