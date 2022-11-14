This Woman’s DIY Candles Look Even Better Than Store-Bought Ones

Now is the time to get festive. This means gathering all the decorations you need, as well as creating a gift list, so you can start early and avoid the hustle and bustle in the stores. And if you need Thanksgiving decor inspo, take a look at these napkin rings. Another important item that can't be missed for the holiday season, is candles.

That's why you should take some notes from TikTok creator Manjia (@manjiaa_) who shares in her video how she creates DIY candles that look even better than store-bought ones. And are probably better for your health and the environment.

Don't these look stunning?

The great part about DIY candles is, you can recycle old candle jars this way, as well as choose your ingredients wisely. Such as the type of wax, wick, and scent.

As you can see in the video, Manjia uses white candle wax, I am assuming soy - which is the most common - as well as lavender essential oils, and rose petals - so pretty!

You can most likely find DIY candle-making kits online, such as on Etsy or Amazon and these kits are usually pretty easy to follow.

Another great part about those DIY candle kits - aside from instructions - is the fact that they come with everything you need- such as this one from Etsy.

Most of them come with glass jars, cotton wicks, essential oils, tools, soy wax beads, and dried flowers - such as Manjia is using in her video. This Etsy DIY candle kit in particular also offers the options of sea shells and gemstone crystals, instead of dried flowers.

Not only is this holiday DIY project a ton of fun but it also makes a great gift. Or you can use it as decor for your own home.

