Skip to main content

This Faux Fireplace Idea Using Just Candles Will Make the Vibes In Your House Immaculate

It’s giving maximalist luxury.

Have you ever wanted to have a fireplace in your home but don’t have the space? We get it! A lot of homes, if there isn’t already a fireplace built in, simply aren’t set up to have one installed. You need a place that can allow somewhere for the smoke to vent out to, unless you have a fully electric fireplace, as well as make sure that it is far away enough from anything it could set on fire.

Luckily there are a few simpler fireplace alternatives that you could use, such as this one by TikTok creator Josi Pellicano.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Josi’s solution is a simple one. If you don’t have the space then you need to go small, really small. So instead of a full, roaring fireplace, go for something just as dramatic and bright but that actually fits where you want it to go.

For this DIY you will want to grab two main ‘ingredients’, a metal or stone tray that will fit the area that you are looking to light up and some large pillar candles that fit the look you are going for. Josi went with plain white but you could easily go with red, sage green, etc to fit your room.

Then literally all you have to do is assemble your candles on the tray however you wish. Your best bet is to put taller ones in the back and smaller ones in the front to create a more pleasing aesthetic as you’ll be lighting them all and you don’t want all the candles to be at the same height. Light them, let them burn and replace the candles as needed for a full flickering effect. You’ll have the lighting and the ‘fire’ elements down, without the need for a chimney or logs.

Now one big tip for this is to make sure that you have enough space and don’t have something directly on top of the candles, or even slightly behind and above. So while you won’t need as much space as a full-on fireplace, you’ll still want to give the flames the respect and care that they deserve!

dishes soaking in sink bowl
Article

U.K. Man Starts Epic Debate Over a “Sink Washing Bowl”

secret room
Article

Woman Finds Incredible Secret Room While House Hunting

yellow crocs
Article

Woman Comes Up With Craft Croc Hack for Crocheting

Urban Outfitters Bed
Article

Wife’s Hysterical Hack For Getting Her “Dream Bed” Is Too Good

empty candle jar
Article

Here’s How to Repurpose Old Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters

plants in a bohemian setting
Article

Your Plants Deserve This Cute DIY Plant Bench

shutterstock_1141814390
Article

Watch How This Dollar Tree Hack Becomes a Lipstick Holder

TV in living room
Article

The Secret to This Couple’s Marriage? Side-By-Side Living Rooms

Christmas scents
Article

Here’s How To Make Your House Smell Like Christmas

plants in home
Article

Boho Plant Enthusiast Shows How to Easily Grow a Jungle In Your Home

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

This Cleaning Hack Will Make Your Wooden Cutting Boards Look Brand New

dried florals
Article

Add A Touch Of Fall With These Lovely Dried Floral Pumpkins

little boy walking with flowers
Article

Arizona Mom Makes Nature Walks More Fun With These Duct Tape Bracelets

stovetop potpourri
Article

Want To Make Your House Smell Like Fall? Try This Stovetop Potpourri

Yankee candles in a jar
Article

Do Not Throw Away Your Pretty Candle Jar Just Because the Wax Ran Out

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.