This Faux Fireplace Idea Using Just Candles Will Make the Vibes In Your House Immaculate

Have you ever wanted to have a fireplace in your home but don’t have the space? We get it! A lot of homes, if there isn’t already a fireplace built in, simply aren’t set up to have one installed. You need a place that can allow somewhere for the smoke to vent out to, unless you have a fully electric fireplace, as well as make sure that it is far away enough from anything it could set on fire.

Luckily there are a few simpler fireplace alternatives that you could use, such as this one by TikTok creator Josi Pellicano.

Josi’s solution is a simple one. If you don’t have the space then you need to go small, really small. So instead of a full, roaring fireplace, go for something just as dramatic and bright but that actually fits where you want it to go.

For this DIY you will want to grab two main ‘ingredients’, a metal or stone tray that will fit the area that you are looking to light up and some large pillar candles that fit the look you are going for. Josi went with plain white but you could easily go with red, sage green, etc to fit your room.

Then literally all you have to do is assemble your candles on the tray however you wish. Your best bet is to put taller ones in the back and smaller ones in the front to create a more pleasing aesthetic as you’ll be lighting them all and you don’t want all the candles to be at the same height. Light them, let them burn and replace the candles as needed for a full flickering effect. You’ll have the lighting and the ‘fire’ elements down, without the need for a chimney or logs.

Now one big tip for this is to make sure that you have enough space and don’t have something directly on top of the candles, or even slightly behind and above. So while you won’t need as much space as a full-on fireplace, you’ll still want to give the flames the respect and care that they deserve!