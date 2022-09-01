Skip to main content

Husband’s Horror Themed Party Has a Cake Trick to Die For

How is that even possible?!

Practically everyone loves cake. However, if it’s one thing that’s appreciated more than just the delicious taste of a cake, it’s a well-designed cake. Of course, a well-designed cake isn’t just exclusive to wedding cakes; occasionally, some of the most memorable cakes are those that are made with love at home, — and cakes that are set on fire but are still edible.

Case in point: TikTok user @littleshopofhomer recently uploaded a video to his account showing off probably one of the most incredible birthday cakes we’ve ever seen. We never knew it was possible to set a cake on fire and still be able to enjoy it afterwards!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that understandably amassed over one million views, we’re shown what appears to be bright pink cake with a single candle. When the candle is lit, the top of the pink cake slowly disintegrates to reveal the hidden message on the cake that read “Scary 45” written in a dark red icing that’s supposed to resemble blood.

Uhhhh how amazing is that?! Originally inspired by the Four Seasons Hotel in Japan, the couple played around with a few more cakes and even did the same trick to a punch bowl.

Naturally, viewers in the comment section were intrigued and had to know how he made this trick possible. The couple informed their audience they used gift tissue paper to pull this amazing trick off. However, if you want an edible alternative, rice paper is perfect for this.

We love this idea! Of course, please be careful should you try to do this.

