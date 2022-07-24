Skip to main content

Business Owners Gives Old Horse Trailer A Jaw-Dropping Extreme Makeover

Can it come to our house?

While we see a lot of makeovers here on this site, there are occasionally ones that still manage to stand out as super unique to use. And we’ve seen everything from pallet wood being used to make entire sheds and out buildings being turned into garden homes, so you could say we’ve seen a lot.

But a horse trailer being used as a mobile bar? That’s a new one!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

And yet, that is exactly what the creators and owners of FourWheelDraft on TikTok did. They started with an old, beat up horse trailer (a smaller one, not one of those fancy ones that you can stuff sixteen horses inside), and somehow completely refurbed it into something amazing.

From adding a fresh coat of paint on the inside and out to putting up brand new wall paneling and installing so many neat bits and bobs, you could say that we are obsessed! The minty green paint is gorgeous and can fit in well at a wedding or dance hall while the entire back half, where the door once was, is now a solid panel that can be laid out for a mini bar area. The side door also now swings out, featuring a lovely menu on rolled out paper that can easily be written on, used, and torn for the next use!

The sheer creativity being used for this horse trailer renovation is simply mind-blowing. And while we couldn’t imagine being able to move around, these savvy business owners not only do so, they actually serve drinks to busy crowds before packing up and doing it all over again somewhere else. We can easily imagine them hanging out in downtown Austin or at a wedding out in San Antonio.

So we guess our biggest question is… how do we get them to come to where we are at?

