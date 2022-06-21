We are always on the lookout for cleaning hacks here at DenGarden. Getting things done easier, faster, and cheaper is the name of the game here, and we want to pass that on to our readers every time.

So, let’s say you have a dirty rug, dog bed, or sidewalk and you don’t have another means to clean it. You don’t want to have to get on your hands and knees and scrub every inch, but you also want to make sure that it doesn’t stay dirty. What do you do?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today’s cleaning hack comes to us from SuzyQ (also known as OCWarrior 19 on TikTok), and all you need to make this cleaning hack work is a hose and some soap. Yes, it really is that easy.

First, get some soap. You can use almost anything for this, from dish soap to any other cleaner you use inside your house. We recommend something that isn’t harmful to the environment since all the water will eventually drain into your grass or storm drains. You’ll then kink up the hose and pour the soap into it! (Yes, it surprised us too, but just wait!)

Next, lay out whatever it is you’re cleaning. SuzyQ demonstrates using a small rug for us, but we could easily see ourselves doing this on something much larger. The last step is just to start spraying whatever it is you are cleaning! The soap from within the hose will blast out, and you’ll have soapy water to clean with, all without having to hook up other attachments. It is a time-saver for sure!

Commenters are also making suggestions for other ways to use this handy hack. Have wasps but no wasp spray? You can try spraying them with this soapy water mixture! (It works!) Another suggested using this same technique when giving dogs or horses a bath, which is another thing we put on our list of things we have to try!