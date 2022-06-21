Skip to main content

Woman Pours Soap Into Her Garden Hose For Genius Cleaning Hack

We can’t believe we never thought of doing this!

We are always on the lookout for cleaning hacks here at DenGarden. Getting things done easier, faster, and cheaper is the name of the game here, and we want to pass that on to our readers every time.

So, let’s say you have a dirty rug, dog bed, or sidewalk and you don’t have another means to clean it. You don’t want to have to get on your hands and knees and scrub every inch, but you also want to make sure that it doesn’t stay dirty. What do you do?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today’s cleaning hack comes to us from SuzyQ (also known as OCWarrior 19 on TikTok), and all you need to make this cleaning hack work is a hose and some soap. Yes, it really is that easy.

First, get some soap. You can use almost anything for this, from dish soap to any other cleaner you use inside your house. We recommend something that isn’t harmful to the environment since all the water will eventually drain into your grass or storm drains. You’ll then kink up the hose and pour the soap into it! (Yes, it surprised us too, but just wait!)

Next, lay out whatever it is you’re cleaning. SuzyQ demonstrates using a small rug for us, but we could easily see ourselves doing this on something much larger. The last step is just to start spraying whatever it is you are cleaning! The soap from within the hose will blast out, and you’ll have soapy water to clean with, all without having to hook up other attachments. It is a time-saver for sure!

Commenters are also making suggestions for other ways to use this handy hack. Have wasps but no wasp spray? You can try spraying them with this soapy water mixture! (It works!) Another suggested using this same technique when giving dogs or horses a bath, which is another thing we put on our list of things we have to try!

dryer door
Article

We Were Today Years Old When We Learned You Can Flip Your Dryer Door

15 minutes ago
Bathroom counter
Article

Mom Stocks Teen’s Bathroom With Coolest Gadgets

1 hour ago
bouquet toss
Article

Plant Bouquets Are Officially Cooler Than Flowers

2 hours ago
embroidery thread
Article

Any Crafter With ADHD Will Completely Understand This Woman’s Video

22 hours ago
painting ceramic
Article

Woman Gives Target Dollar Section Dish the Cutest Upgrade

Jun 20, 2022
door lantern
Article

Woman Sends Secret Signal To Friends When She Lights Her Porch Lantern

Jun 20, 2022
estate sale
Article

Man Shoots Video Explaining What You’re Missing If You're Sleeping on Estate Sales

Jun 20, 2022
woman cutting wood
Article

Woman Hand Carves and Paints Creepy Decor In Honor of 'Stranger Things'

Jun 20, 2022
rainbow wood planks
Article

Artist Paints Entire Deck Rainbow Colors and TBH We’re In Love

Jun 20, 2022
sunscreen flower
Article

Woman Proves Why You Should Never, Ever, DIY Sunscreen

Jun 19, 2022
kid with bath toys
Article

Mom’s Anti-Mold Bath Toy Hack Is a Life-Saver

Jun 19, 2022
homemade lipstick
Article

Man Makes Lipstick Out of Roses and TBH It’s Gorgeous

Jun 19, 2022
shutterstock_1761506126
Article

Man Has Incredibly Smart Hack For Cleaning Sand Out of the Car

Jun 19, 2022
Painting a chair
Article

This Thrifted Chair Got the Lisa Frank Makeover That 90s Dreams Are Made Of

Jun 18, 2022
shutterstock_1083361007
Article

Check Out This Genius Curtain Hack Using Toilet Paper Rolls

Jun 18, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.