Abstract Artist Makes The Coolest Wall Art Using Hot Glue and Glitter

We could stare at this for hours.

Do you recall going back to school as a young child after a summer of avoiding any school-related activities? It always seemed strange to pick up a pencil again or sit down and focus on something. Maybe you felt like you had to wrangle and rein in your thoughts just to put something down on paper when all you wanted to do was let your mind wander.

It can even be the same when it comes to doing art. You feel disconnected and uncomfortable drawing or painting because you lack experience or motivation. But that is what makes something like abstract art so awesome! Draw and doodle or make whatever your mind comes up with! Start off in the abstract, find your rhythm, then go wherever!

Now, TikTok creator and artist Brigitte Coovert takes abstract art to a whole new, and wholly gorgeous, level. We are literally in awe of some of the things she has one her page, and you know we just had to feature it here on DenGarden!

Let’s start off with one piece that caught our eye from the get go. As with most of Brigitte’s pieces, this abstract creation starts off with a random shape made entirely out of painstakingly dripped and molded hot glue from a glue gun.

The shape is vaguely snakelike, even with the strange bumps and bulges of the glue, and it lends itself well to something sinuous and beautiful. Brigitte amps up this look by using some color-shifting dry brushed paint to coat the whole thing, and the black base layer really helps make these colors shine and pop.

Honestly, this piece almost looks alive, which is probably why Brigitte went on to display this artwork the way she did.

For the final display, Brigitte gets a blue-painted board and paints a gorgeous gold border around the edges. (And let us just say, along with many commenters, that this gold border makes this piece POP!) The artwork is then put on the board and set to display, and it is jaw-droppingly gorgeous!

