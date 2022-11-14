Crafter Makes an Impressive Mold Out Of Hot Glue

So this is a huge shout-out to all crafters, cosplayers, D&D players, and anyone who likes to make things. We’ve got an awesome way to double up your crafting power using only one super simple thing - hot glue!

So when it comes to making minis or even creating other small replicas, the task often gets tedious after a very short time. After all, you have to create each piece, one by one, and hope that they look the same. But what if you could skip all of that? We’ve got just the thing!

Let’s take a look a look at our friend over at KayTeeKays_Minis over on TikTok and her fabulous method for pretty much alt + c’ing all of her minis (which can, in turn, be used by you for recreating all those teeny tiny crafts without having to remake it each and every time!)

For this ‘hack’ to work, you’ll really only need three things - some hot glue, whatever you are wanting to recreate, and something to make it out of like air dry clay! Start by putting down your piece, Kay is using a tiny headstone for her minis as an example, and cover it completely with the hot glue. It also helps if you do this process on a plastic mat or something that you can bend and flex to help peel the hot glue off, but this isn’t strictly necessary.

Once your hot glue has entirely covered your figure and dried, you can then pry it up and remove your figure from the middle. This should leave a perfect reverse, or a mold, that you can then fill in with whatever you are using to recreate the mini. Kay herself stuffs her headstone mold with some air dry clay that she allows to fully harden before peeling the mold off, leaving her with a near identical headstone she can then paint!



And that is literally it! So if you’ve got to make a bunch of minis, buttons, mushrooms, or anything else your heart desires try this hack out and see if it makes your life just a little bit easier!



