Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Shed Into a 'Hot Tub Paradise' Behind Husband's Back

We sure hope he loves it.

Father’s Day may be a month away, but for one TikTok user, she decided to get a head start on surprising her husband with the perfect gift that even had him shocked!

In the four-part video uploaded by @aeg804, the wife and mom takes us on a little journey showing us how she transformed a regular storage shed into a backyard paradise and honestly, his reaction to the sweet turnout proves her hard work was worth it!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the first video of the series, she begins by completely emptying out the storage and doing some deep cleaning before recruiting some help to assist with decorating. Between her, the kids and their dog, who supervised the entire transformation, they managed to add a tarp and boho-themed rug to the floor, hang string lights and set up the hot tub. They finished the project by adding a storage table to hold the necessities such as towels, drinks and phones and completed everything right on time to surprise her husband.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

TikTok users flooded the comment section sharing their excitement to see the final reveal and TBH, we were just as excited as her husband when we saw the grand reveal!

“This is so awesome!” said one TikTok user. “Looks soooo good!” Another viewer said. “I see a new Baby in your future,” someone hilariously commented. LOL.

Sure, the transformation from beginning to end is great, but her husband’s reaction to the stunning surprise was even better! 

Related Articles

dark room
Article

Man Runs Out Of Old House After an Incident So Spooky, He Refused to Come Back Until Morning

11 hours ago
Doormat
Article

Amazon Delivery Guy Understood The 'Assignment' When Husband Unexpectedly Opens Door

11 hours ago
Refrigerator Hack
Article

Woman Thought Her Fridge Was Broken But This Cleaning Hack Saved Her Thousands

16 hours ago
Q-tips Stain Test
Article

Mom's Q-Tip Trick For Getting Slime Stains Off the Couch Is Brilliant

17 hours ago
Stone Path
Article

New Home Owners Find Secret 'Feature' Hidden Under Lawn Grass

18 hours ago
Dollar bills
Article

Woman Shares Money-Saving Target Hack We Had No Idea Was Possible

19 hours ago
Strawberries
Article

Woman Makes Genius 'Decoy Strawberries' To Confuse Predators

May 10, 2022
DIY Tye-Dye Canvas Shoes
Article

Easy 'Girl's Night' DIY Craft Project Results In the Cutest Tye-Dye Shoes Ever

May 10, 2022
DIY Squishmallow Bed
Article

Mom Transforms Ikea Shelves Into a 'Squishmallow' Bed and People Are Divided

May 9, 2022
Play Kitchen
Article

Mom Transforms Nightstand Into Adorable Play Kitchen On the Cheap

May 9, 2022
Table set
Article

TikTok Grandmom Is Stealing Hearts While She Sets Her Table

May 8, 2022
Ikea Hack Planter
Article

Woman Transforms Ikea Trinkets Into the Cutest Planter

May 7, 2022
Outdoor String Lights
Article

This Simple String-Light DIY Will Make Your Backyard Extra Dreamy This Spring

May 6, 2022
Moss
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Refuses to Power Wash Away Her Moss

May 6, 2022
Bathroom mirror
Article

Give Your Plain Bathroom Mirror A Builder-Level Upgrade With This Simple Hack

May 6, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.