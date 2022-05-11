Woman Transforms Shed Into a 'Hot Tub Paradise' Behind Husband's Back

Father’s Day may be a month away, but for one TikTok user, she decided to get a head start on surprising her husband with the perfect gift that even had him shocked!

In the four-part video uploaded by @aeg804, the wife and mom takes us on a little journey showing us how she transformed a regular storage shed into a backyard paradise and honestly, his reaction to the sweet turnout proves her hard work was worth it!

In the first video of the series, she begins by completely emptying out the storage and doing some deep cleaning before recruiting some help to assist with decorating. Between her, the kids and their dog, who supervised the entire transformation, they managed to add a tarp and boho-themed rug to the floor, hang string lights and set up the hot tub. They finished the project by adding a storage table to hold the necessities such as towels, drinks and phones and completed everything right on time to surprise her husband.

TikTok users flooded the comment section sharing their excitement to see the final reveal and TBH, we were just as excited as her husband when we saw the grand reveal!

“This is so awesome!” said one TikTok user. “Looks soooo good!” Another viewer said. “I see a new Baby in your future,” someone hilariously commented. LOL.

Sure, the transformation from beginning to end is great, but her husband’s reaction to the stunning surprise was even better!