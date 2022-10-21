Skip to main content

Girlfriend Installs Creative Display for Her Boyfriend’s Hot Wheels Collection

It looks so much better than before.

Collecting items - such as '90 toys - these days is not only a hobby but often also a side hustle. However, you don't just want to put them away in a box and hide them, you want to display them as this mom did with her daughter's Barbie collection.

But what if your toys are still in their packaging? There is a hack for that as well, as TikTok creator Daizy (@daizygarcilazo) demonstrates in her video of organizing her boyfriend's Hot Wheels. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Isn't this genius? What she used here were a bunch of FRP trim and FRP dividers and some double-sided tape. That's it. The great part about this is that it is inexpensive and easy to use. You might also want to use a level to make sure everything is even, which she did. 

The first part of this transition was attaching a piece of FRP trim horizontally and then adding more FRP dividers vertically with enough room to fit a Hot Wheel car and its packaging, as well as outside FRP trim, like a frame. 

After adding the first vertical FRP trim, she then added a Hot Wheel car and that way measured the space in between each, the FRP trim for the outside and the FRP divider inside, and continued this until she added the final outside FRP trim.

And lastly, she stacked the Hot Wheels, into each pocket, as they would just slide down. However, now they look organized while being displayed!

I'm sure her boyfriend was stoked!

spider in a web
Article

Here’s How to Paint Using Real Spiderwebs

shutterstock_1028528137
Article

This Lady Lives in an Actual Castle, Watch How She Cleans it

kid on tractor
Article

High School Has a 'Drive Anything But A Car' Day And What Happens Is Hilarious

books
Article

Husband Installs Hidden Custom Library In RV for Wife While She’s Away

rainbow stairs
Article

Woman's Pastel Rainbow Stairs Are Taken Up A Notch With One Addition

picture on wall
Article

Woman Installs Ornate Frame Around TV and It Looks Stunning

mom cleaning bathroom
Article

Mom Shares Her Essential Hack for Cleaning a Bathroom In a House Full of Boys

fridge magnets
Article

Family Elevated Kitchen With These Adorable Fridge DIY Frame Magnets

shutterstock_663866968
Article

Young Boy Builds Functional Entertainment Center Out of Lego Blocks

cleaning floor
Article

Man Shows Us the Magic Weapon To Use While Cleaning And It Will Surprise You

sphynx cat
Article

Woman Makes Her Hairless Cat a Coffin Bed And It Totally Fits

adorable dog
Article

Kitchen Has a Secret Pup Station and Dog Lovers Will Adore This

mug rug
Article

These Mug Rugs Are So Adorable

lamp in room
Article

Woman Revives Broken Lamp and TBH It Looks Prettier Than Before

library shelves
Article

Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.