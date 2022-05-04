Skip to main content

Here's How To Make Your Bed Look Hotel-Worthy

Wow, this looks so cozy.

I’ve always loved traveling. Not just because of getting the opportunity to explore a new area, but also because I typically appreciate the aesthetics of the vacation space.

While I’m pretty flexible with majority of the accommodations, one thing I absolutely have to make sure meets my standard is the bed in which I lay in.

I’ve always envied how lush and Pinterest-worthy the hotel and Airbnb beds looked and would often wonder how to create that perfect fluffy catalog look on my own bed.

Thankfully, TikTok user @ash.tho came to mine and so many others rescue when she posted a three-part series showing us how to create that perfect home department store look on our own bed!

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the second video of the series, she starts with tucking in the sides of both her top sheet and quilt before moving on to folding in and tucking the corners of the bed in order to ensure everything else will remain flat. To get that ultra-fluffy cloud-like look, she suggests using two duvet inserts in the duvet cover and loosely tie the ends to prevent them from sliding around. She then folds the duvet halfway down, to create space for her large overstuffed multi-fabric pillows.

And voila - we now have the recipe to creating the highly-coveted look!

“I LOVE THIS SO MUCH,” said TikTok user @Syd.

Honestly, we do too!

Related Articles

house plants
Article

House Plant Aficionado Exposes Which Popular Home Depot Plant You Should Never Get

1 hour ago
Stained Glass Window
Article

Woman Makes Faux Stained Glass Window and It Looks Like the Real Deal

2 hours ago
Terracotta wall
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Gorgeous Color For Their Big Accent Walls

2 hours ago
c1d1e75811254b729644d7bcebedabd3
Article

Watch This Cotton Candy Dresser Get a DIY Neutral Makeover

2 hours ago
lego star wars
Trending Stories

Celebrate 'May the 4th' With Star Wars Products Fit For Your Home

3 hours ago
kitchen cabinets
Article

Genius No-Measure Hack Makes It Easy To Cut Out Space In a Cabinet for An Outlet

5 hours ago
Watering plants
Article

Woman Explains Why You Should Toss All Your Eggshells Into Your Garden

5 hours ago
abandoned home
Article

Man Exploring Huge Abandoned House Captures 'Proof' It Isn't So Empty After All

22 hours ago
washing machine
Article

Mom's Genius Laundry Hack Is Perfect For Distracting Little Kids

May 3, 2022
view of pool overhead
Article

Family Transforms Pool Into a Breathtaking Aquarium You Can Actually Go Snorkeling In

May 3, 2022
empty frame
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With These DIY Mossy Frames That Are Super Easy to Make

May 3, 2022
vintage tuba
Article

Woman Creates Functional Sink Out Of Thrifted Music Instrument

May 3, 2022
window sill
Article

People Are Super impressed With This Woman's Trick For Cleaning 'Crusty' Window Sill

May 3, 2022
tea cups
Article

Turn Any Ceramic Piece Into a Drainable Planter With This Simple Trick

May 3, 2022
colored walls
Article

This 2-Step Hack Gets Crayon Off Walls With Ease

May 2, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.