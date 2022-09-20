Skip to main content

This Fly Trap Trick Will Capture Even the Fastest House Fly

They don’t stand a chance

It may be cooling down in some areas of the world, but in the south, many people are still dealing with unbearable heat and unfortunately, a ton of flies as well. While we’ve shared what seems to be just about every fly trap that we’ve found on social media, it appears that we've missed one.

This fly trap trick that we found from TikTok content creator @homehabit has amassed over four million views and for good reason, too. Not only does it appear to work at killing flies, but you likely already have what you need to capture the fly!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick popular video, all they did was grabbed a paper towel (feel free to use a regular towel if you don’t want to be wasteful), wet it and aim at the fly. Next, you can either use another towel to pick up the wet towel that now has a dead fly underneath it or you can simply scoop us the dead fly with the wet towel and dispose of the fly in the trash can.

Viewers in the comment section love this trap trick and we don’t blame them! “LOL. I’ve never seen this but I will definitely use it,” @chloewarman5 wrote. “That’s actually smart. I usually just spray them with all purpose cleaner,” @urfav.tall.brunette shared. “Bold of you to assume I have this good of an aim,” @santaliago commented.

So simple and it works (depending on how good of an aim you have) — we’re for it! 

fruit in kitchen
Article

Here’s How to Get Rid of Those Pesky Drain Flies Once and For All

area rug in bedroom
Article

Woman Transforms '5 Below' Rugs Into Gorgeous Statement Piece

basket of vegetables
Article

Woman Shares Dollar Store Hack That Will Keep Your Fall Veggies Safe

bathroom vanity
Article

Man's $200 DIY Makeover Gave His Bathroom Instant Expensive Hotel Vibes

Mushroom plant decor
Article

This Adorable Mushroom Garland Comes Entirely From the Dollar Store

shutterstock_1840796110
Article

Woman Swears Grandmom’s Soap Shaving Hack Is a Home Game-Changer

putting together bookshelf
Article

TikTok Creator Transforms Ikea Bookshelf Into Stunning West Elm TV Console Dupe

compact minimalist Ikea kitchen
Article

Watch This Average Kitchen Get a Witchy Makeover

shutterstock_2031269402
Article

If You’re Into Natural, Boho Decor, You’re going to be Obsessed With How Woman Stores Necklaces

pulling up carpet
Article

NY Restoration Team Shows Us What Decades Of Carpeted Floor Looks Like

laundry room
Article

Video of What Comes Out Woman's Washer After Not Cleaning It For Five Years Is Unbelievable

office cabinet
Article

Woman Beautifully Transforms Her Office Cabinet For Only Five Dollars and We're Shook

compact minimalist Ikea kitchen
Article

Woman Shares Genius Ikea Hack to Try If You Lack Kitchen Space

purple paints
Article

Woman Shares How to Add a Rental Friendly Accent Wall to Her Bedroom

couch cushions
Article

Woman Cooks Up Genius Way to Keep Cushions from Slipping

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.