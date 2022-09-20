This Fly Trap Trick Will Capture Even the Fastest House Fly

It may be cooling down in some areas of the world, but in the south, many people are still dealing with unbearable heat and unfortunately, a ton of flies as well. While we’ve shared what seems to be just about every fly trap that we’ve found on social media, it appears that we've missed one.

This fly trap trick that we found from TikTok content creator @homehabit has amassed over four million views and for good reason, too. Not only does it appear to work at killing flies, but you likely already have what you need to capture the fly!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick popular video, all they did was grabbed a paper towel (feel free to use a regular towel if you don’t want to be wasteful), wet it and aim at the fly. Next, you can either use another towel to pick up the wet towel that now has a dead fly underneath it or you can simply scoop us the dead fly with the wet towel and dispose of the fly in the trash can.

Viewers in the comment section love this trap trick and we don’t blame them! “LOL. I’ve never seen this but I will definitely use it,” @chloewarman5 wrote. “That’s actually smart. I usually just spray them with all purpose cleaner,” @urfav.tall.brunette shared. “Bold of you to assume I have this good of an aim,” @santaliago commented.

So simple and it works (depending on how good of an aim you have) — we’re for it!