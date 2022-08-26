Michigan Househusband Shares How To Easily Get the Perfect Orange Peel Every Single Time

How have we never heard of this before?!

Oranges have to be one of the sweetest and most delicious fruits. Aside from being tasty, oranges are packed with vitamin C and offer a ton of nutrients that can help keep you healthy. What makes oranges even better is it does’t require nothing but your hands to eat it, unless you have an orange with a stubborn peel.

In situations like that, you may want try this amazing orange peeling technique courtesy of Instagram content creators Aaron and Chloe Gordon of @househusbandnetwork. His technique ensures you get the perfect orange peel every time!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, Aaron takes a Cusiniart knife and cuts off the “top” of the orange which is where the stem is located, then he proceeds to cut off the opposite side of the stem. Next, he uses the same knife to make a slight cut going across the orange and begins to peel the orange. And in one peel, the entire rind of the orange easily comes off!

We’re amazed by this simple, yet extremely effective technique and unsurprisingly, their followers in the comment section were just as amazed and impressed with it as well.

Don’t mind us, we’ll be saving time peeling oranges using this technique from now on!

