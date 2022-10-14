Woman Warns That Your House Plant Might Be “Playing” Dead

So unless you are somehow the perfect plant owner who has managed to keep your plants green and growing year in and year out then you’ve probably faced the dreaded dead plant situation. You come home one day and your lovingly tended plant is just looking droopy and dull - or even dead.

But never fear, your plant might not actually be dead! It could just need a little boost, as one TikTok creator pointed out!

Krystal, who calls herself a plant enthusiast, enters the frame showing off her fairly dead-looking plant. The entire thing looks droopy and lifeless, and if it was us we would have taken one look at said plant and considered it done for. In fact, we probably would have thrown it into the nearest trashcan or outside in the composting bin, but this creator warns us to wait - it might not be that far gone just yet!

She states that even though the plant looks dry and dead, as if it hadn’t been watered in weeks, she had only watered it four days before and this is certainly not normal for this plant at this time of the year. The issue, as Krystal helps show us, is that the plant is actually pretty hydrophobic, meaning it is water-resistant!



Pulling open the pot surrounding the soil and roots, Krystal knocks on the dirt revealing it is pretty solid, having not been repotted ever since she first bought the plant. So what she starts off by doing is soaking the soil and roots in water for a good thirty minutes, letting it get nice and drenched all the way through. While this is going on Krystal is also taking care to nip off all the dry and dusty leaves so that they won’t continue to pull energy from the rest of the plant.

The next move is to aerate the soil by poking it with a thin skewer, then move the entire plant, soil and all, into a slightly larger pot. Another good watering and the plant should be good to go. In fact, only twenty-four hours later, Krystal shows us a healthy and obviously growing plant, making us wonder how many times we’ve chucked a poor plant out when we could have fixed it with this simple swap.