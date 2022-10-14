Skip to main content

Woman Warns That Your House Plant Might Be “Playing” Dead

It looks dead, but it isn't… and you can still save it.

So unless you are somehow the perfect plant owner who has managed to keep your plants green and growing year in and year out then you’ve probably faced the dreaded dead plant situation. You come home one day and your lovingly tended plant is just looking droopy and dull - or even dead.

But never fear, your plant might not actually be dead! It could just need a little boost, as one TikTok creator pointed out!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Krystal, who calls herself a plant enthusiast, enters the frame showing off her fairly dead-looking plant. The entire thing looks droopy and lifeless, and if it was us we would have taken one look at said plant and considered it done for. In fact, we probably would have thrown it into the nearest trashcan or outside in the composting bin, but this creator warns us to wait - it might not be that far gone just yet!

She states that even though the plant looks dry and dead, as if it hadn’t been watered in weeks, she had only watered it four days before and this is certainly not normal for this plant at this time of the year. The issue, as Krystal helps show us, is that the plant is actually pretty hydrophobic, meaning it is water-resistant!

Pulling open the pot surrounding the soil and roots, Krystal knocks on the dirt revealing it is pretty solid, having not been repotted ever since she first bought the plant. So what she starts off by doing is soaking the soil and roots in water for a good thirty minutes, letting it get nice and drenched all the way through. While this is going on Krystal is also taking care to nip off all the dry and dusty leaves so that they won’t continue to pull energy from the rest of the plant.

The next move is to aerate the soil by poking it with a thin skewer, then move the entire plant, soil and all, into a slightly larger pot. Another good watering and the plant should be good to go. In fact, only twenty-four hours later, Krystal shows us a healthy and obviously growing plant, making us wonder how many times we’ve chucked a poor plant out when we could have fixed it with this simple swap.

sunflower stalks
Article

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Throw Away Those Sunflower Stalks

shutterstock_1705073944
Article

Couple Texts Mysterious Number After Finding It On Painted Rock and What Happens Next Is So Special

lady reading in hammock
Article

Woman Hangs Hammock In Front of Picture Window and Now We Want to, Too

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Watch This Facebook Market Place Mirror Turn to the Dark Side

lace material
Article

Watch Screened-In Windows Transform With Just a Few Yards of Lace

porch swing
Article

Woman Transforms Porch With Three Simple Additions

shutterstock_1911995764
Article

This Woman Gives Her Living Room a Tropical Makeover

woman in bed
Article

Woman Explains How Ditching Your Cotton Sheets Might Help Your Allergies

painting trim black
Article

Woman Gives Stairs a Gorgeous Gothic Makeover

Cacti terrarium
Article

This Mini Cacti Terrarium Is The Cutest Thing We Never Knew We Needed

shutterstock_1389589985
Article

Texas Man Strikes “Gold” When He Finds Old Indigenous Artifact in the Dirt

shutterstock_236471365
Article

For Anyone Obsessed With SquishMallows, This One’s For You

giant Christmas ornament
Article

DIY Maven Makes Cute Giant Christmas Ornaments Using Regular Household Items and We're Shook!

area rug in bedroom
Article

Woman Glows Up Her entire Bedroom By Decorating a Corner

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

BFFs Who Live In the Same Apartment Building Have a Unique Way of Sharing Coffee Creamer

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.