This California "Plant Guy" Has An Amazing Trick For Testing If House Plants Need Water And It's Simply Genius

Whether you’re new to plants or are an experienced plant parent, chances are, you likely already have one of the easiest and best plants to care for - the beautiful snake plant. And if you don’t have one yet, we highly recommend it considering it’s a great air-purifying plant that’s extremely low maintenance.

Snake plants are one of those plants you don’t have to water often, and because of that, it may be a plant that you unintentionally forget to water. If ever you’re unsure if you did or didn’t water your plant, no worries! TikTok content creator and plant parent to many beautiful plant babies, @brandontheplantguy shared a pretty cool trick to test when your plant needs watering. It’s so simple!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, Brandon explains the simple process of getting a wooden stick and sticking it all the way down in the bottom of the pot, then pull it back out. If soil it still attached to the wooden stick, you don’t need to water your plant; if soil isn’t attached to the stick then that means your plant is dry and it needs to be watered. That’s it — so easy!

Of course this easy trick can be used any of your plants. Happy growing!