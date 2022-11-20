Man Grows Houseplants Using Vegetables and Food Scraps and We're Amazed

Plants are powerful. When fully grown, they can help purify the air, dye your hair and clothes, and of course be a great source of food. While we’re well aware of these benefits, we recently came across another perk of being a plant parent - you can grow houseplants using vegetables and food scraps!

Thanks to TikTok content creator and plant parent @justplantaesthetics we learned just how to do this and we’re amazed!

Using a product he designed called “AvoSprout,” he placed some vegetables into each of the AvoSprout containers including, a carrot, potato, garlic, onion, and sweet potato and filled the the containers with water. After 10 days of waiting he was able to see the roots on majority of the plants had surprisingly grown out pretty quickly, however after waiting a full 20 days, the plants roots and leaves had grown significantly fast and the leaves were bright green and pretty full.

Much like his followers and viewers in the comment section, we are amazed by the entire process of turning food into houseplants, and are even more stunned by how quick they were able to grow!

